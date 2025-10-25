Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Backs Tanya Mittal, Slams Neelam Giri

As Bigg Boss 19 reaches its midpoint, tensions in the house are escalating, especially between Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, as well as Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan is set to intervene, providing a reality check to the housemates, including Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, and Mridul Tiwari.

Salman Supports Tanya, Questions Neelam

According to Bigg Boss Khabri, Salman Khan will back Tanya Mittal while reprimanding Neelam for doubting her intentions. He reportedly tells Neelam, “Tanya ne kabhi tumhare peeche kuch nahi bola, woh tumhari true friend thi, par tum log hamesha uske peeche baat karte the.” He added, “Neelam sirf Tanya ke wajah se nahi dikhti, aur Tanya bhi sirf Neelam ke wajah se nahi. The same goes for Ashnoor and Abhishek."

Housemates Called Out on Hypocrisy

Salman will also confront Baseer, Nehal, and others for backbiting while still spending time together. In the precap, he is seen questioning Tanya and Farhana, “Aap log ek saath hangout karne lage, toh ye ghar kyu hila?" This comes after Tanya faced backlash for continuing her friendship with Farhana, who had previously hurt Neelam emotionally.

Tanya and Amaal Fallout

The episode also highlights the strain between Tanya and Amaal, who labeled her an attention seeker, saying she “would probably be happy now that everyone is talking about her.” These comments deeply hurt Tanya, especially as she had supported Amaal emotionally earlier in the game.