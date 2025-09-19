Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionTanya Mittal Steps In As Emotional Support For Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19

Tanya Mittal Steps In As Emotional Support For Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 showcased an emotional turn as music composer and contestant Amaal Mallik broke down in tears.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 01:59 PM (IST)

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 showcased an emotional turn as music composer and contestant Amaal Mallik broke down in tears, leaving the viewers and his close friends equally moved.

Amaal, who is often seen as strong, built, and composed, drowned in guilt after he felt responsible for hurting fellow contestant and very good friend Baseer Ali during the nomination task. The task required contestants to take a stand and save the closest ally. Amaal made a decision that excluded Baseer, despite sharing a bond that Amaal himself described as brotherhood. He admitted to feeling crushed for not standing by Baseer when the latter was already feeling outcast and sidelined inside the house.

A regretful Amaal broke down in tears and was seen crying. White Shehbaz and Baseer initially tried to console him; Amaal's emotions ran deep. Later in the day Tanya Mittal noticed Amaal's withdrawn expressions and sensed him being low. Stepping into the role of a counsellor immediately, Tanya urged him to open up.

What began as a simple conversation soon turned into an intimate counselling session, with Tanya patiently helping Amaal process the rush of emotions and self-blame in his mind. Their interaction highlighted Tanya's empathetic side and ability to ground her close friend when he was at his lowest.

Over the course of the season, Tanya and Amaal’s bond has become one of the most talked-about equations in the house, and their growing closeness has been trending on social media, with fans praising their camaraderie, emotional support, and unspoken understanding. Tanya and Amaal are often seen enjoying each other's company and are also seen taking care of each other in the Bigg Boss house. The two are each other's pillar of support in the house and are always standing up for each other. Recently, Amaal was seen getting possessive as Tanya was seen comforting her good friend Pranit More after his fight with Amaal.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
World
US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN
US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN
India
Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Delhi Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
World
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget