Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Stands Strong For Amaal Mallik Amid Tough Times

HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Stands Strong For Amaal Mallik Amid Tough Times

Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik’s growing bond in Bigg Boss 19 has fans buzzing, as their chemistry hints at more than just friendship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 08:51 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss 19 is witnessing a new bond unfold, as contestant Tanya Mittal and music composer Amaal Mallik continue to grab attention with their growing closeness. Their chemistry has become one of the most talked-about elements of the show, hinting at sparks that go beyond simple friendship — even if neither has openly acknowledged it yet.

Tanya’s Story That Touched Amaal

In a recently shared promo, Tanya was seen narrating a story to Amaal, who appeared visibly upset. Though the tale seemed like a work of imagination, she cleverly drew parallels to Amaal’s ongoing challenges inside the house. The gesture struck a chord with him, as he listened attentively and seemed to find comfort in her words.

Adding to the buzz, during the September 10 episode, Tanya was spotted wearing Amaal’s trademark aviator sunglasses — an accessory he rarely parts with and once admitted was his favorite. The gesture didn’t go unnoticed by fans, further fueling speculation about the duo’s bond.

Standing Strong for Each Other

Their camaraderie has also been tested by conflicts in the house. Amaal recently stood firmly by Tanya’s side when Kunickaa Sadanand made personal remarks that left her heartbroken. Later, in an emotional exchange, Tanya admitted that while she could handle criticism directed at her, any attack on Amaal deeply affected her. In response, Amaal confessed that Tanya was the only person in the house who could calm him down, apart from Zeishan Quadri to some extent.

While both continue to describe their relationship in terms of care and friendship, viewers can’t help but wonder if Tanya and Amaal’s bond is slowly evolving into something deeper. For now, their shared moments of support and understanding have made them one of the most endearing dynamics of the season.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 08:51 PM (IST)
Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal
