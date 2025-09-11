Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Drags Nagma Into Fight With Awez Darbar Sparking Tension

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Drags Nagma Into Fight With Awez Darbar Sparking Tension

Bigg Boss 19 heated up as Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar clashed during the captaincy task. Baseer threatened to expose Awez’s secrets, dragging Nagma into the fight as tensions flared in the house.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: The Bigg Boss 19 house, ever since its airing, has been witnessing an upteen number of fights, arguments and showdowns.

Recently, during a task, a fiery showdown took place between Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar. The two were seen locking horns during the captaincy task when the contestants engaged in a war of words and even got physical as they had an argument.

Awez and Baseer, who were on the same team, crossed their lines and got extremely agitated during the captaincy task. The two had a heated argument, following which Baseer Ali threatened to reveal Amaal’s secrets in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Baseer said, "You have to be fair in the task," Baseer told Awez, threatening him to expose his secrets.

He said, "Tere kisse kholu kya? Jo ukhadna hai ukhaad le (Should I expose your secrets?). Do whatever you want)". Baseer also dragged Nagma into the fight that irked Awez. Abhishek Bajaj was seen trying to intervene, but Ashnoor Kaur stopped him to avoid it further escalating. For the uninitiated, this week Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari and Natalia have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination. Recently, Baseer was getting into an ugly war of words with Pranit More. Baseer was seen sternly warning Pranit, “Agar yeh tareeka raha na Pranit toh bahot problem mein fasega tu (If this pattern continues, it won't be good for you).”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

To this, Pranit hit back, insisting he had completed his share of work and accused Baseer of raising issues just for the sake of pointing fingers. The spat intensified with Pranit saying, “Ek kaam karke sau baar ginata hai tu (You do one job but keep reminding me of it a hundred times),” to which Baseer retaliated by branding him a “kaamchor (Lazy)” and emphasising that negligence in duties had been evident throughout the week. While Pranit justified his reaction to Baseer’s tone, the latter clarified that his frustration stemmed from work left undone and not personal grudges. “Don’t take my kindness for my weakness. I don’t have any issues with Pranit; I have issues with work not being done. If I wanted points, I could have done that throughout the week. Even as captain, I am still doing duties,” Baseer asserted.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baseer Ali Awez Darbar Bigg Boss 19
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘No Judicial Terrorism, But Can’t Sit Idle If…’: CJI Gavai On Governors’ Assent To Bills, SC Reserves Verdict
‘No Judicial Terrorism, But Can’t Sit Idle If…’: CJI Gavai On Governors’ Assent To Bills, SC Reserves Verdict
Cities
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
World
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
India
Rahul Gandhi Promises ‘Dynamic, Explosive Proof’ As He Renews ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Claim Over ‘Vote Chori’: WATCH
Rahul Gandhi Promises ‘Dynamic, Explosive Proof’ As He Renews ‘H-Bomb’ Claim Over ‘Vote Chori’: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget