Since the launch of Bigg Boss 19, influencer-turned-entrepreneur Tanya Mittal has been turning heads with her extravagant stories about wealth and luxury. The latest episode only fueled the buzz as she gave co-contestant Neelam a glimpse into her opulent lifestyle — sparking a hilarious wave of reactions online.

Tanya Mittal describes her mansion

During a candid chat with Neelam, Tanya compared her home to paradise, saying, “It’s very beautiful. Mtlb swarg hota hai naa? Agar dharti pe hota toh aisa hi dekhta. Sapno jaisa hai. Tujhe 5 star yaa 7 star hotel saste lagenge uske aage. Pura ek floor hai mere kapdon ke liye 2500 sq feet main hain mere kapde. Har floor pe 5 naukar rehte hain aur 7 drivers hain.”

Netizens react

The boast quickly went viral, with social media users cracking jokes and memes. One wrote, “Ambani’s Antilia also fails in front of her house.” Another demanded, “We want her home tour now.” A third teased, “Does she live in a mall?” while one user quipped, “That’s called a showroom.” Another even dubbed her the “real-life Suneo,” referring to the Doraemon character known for flaunting his wealth.

Not her first claim of luxury

This isn’t the first time Tanya has flaunted her riches on the show. She earlier claimed to travel with a security convoy and a personal team of bodyguards. Tanya even recounted helping save more than 100 lives, including those of police officers, during a stampede at the Kumbh Mela.

Ahead of her entry into the Bigg Boss house, she revealed she had packed extensively, saying, “I am not leaving my luxuries behind. I am taking my jewellery, accessories and more than 800 sarees inside the house. For every day, I have decided on three sarees which I will be changing throughout the day.”

While many viewers find her declarations over the top, Tanya’s unapologetic personality has undeniably made her one of the season’s most talked-about contestants.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest season of Bigg Boss features Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeishaan Quadri, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Mridul Tiwari, among others. This season opened with a secret room twist and no elimination in the first week. However, Salman has announced that one contestant will be evicted this week. Episodes premiere on JioHotstar at 9:30 pm, followed by Colours TV at 10:30 pm.