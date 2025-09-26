Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Feels Betrayed As Mridul Tiwari Spills Secrets About Her Past

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Feels Betrayed As Mridul Tiwari Spills Secrets About Her Past

Tanya Mittal, who had considered contestant Mridul Tiwari as a very good friend, was taken aback when she saw what he had gossiped about her.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The latest episode of Bigg Boss season 19 gave a reality check to a lot of contestants.

Tanya Mittal, who had considered contestant Mridul Tiwari as a very good friend, was taken aback when she saw what he had gossiped about her, behind her back to Gaurav Khanna. During a task, Bigg Boss showed contestants a few clips straight from the house and gave them a reality check of their relationships.

The first clip showed Mridul Tiwari labelling Tanya Mittal as fake and even brought her ex-boyfriend into the discussion with Gaurav Khanna. He was heard saying that Tanya's boyfriend had told Mridul that she was completely fake before entering the Bigg Boss house. Upon hearing such statements from Mridul, whom she had considered a good friend, Tanya was seen visibly hurt and confronted him post the task.

Mridul tried to defend himself, but Tanya was in no mood to pay any heed. Finally Mridul apologised to her, but the damage was already done. Later, Tanya was seen breaking down into tears and venting it out to Zeishan Quadri, whom she considered father-like. Zeishan, who heard Tanya's rant and gave her the space to vent, later told her to not let such comments affect her so deeply.

He said that a lot of people will gossip and talk about a lot of things, but that does not mean that every statement of theirs is true, and it should not be taken so seriously. Another clip shown was of Baseer Ali gossiping to Amaal Mallik about Awez Darbar.

He was heard talking about Awez’ alleged affairs despite dating Nagma. Hearing this, Awez was seen extremely low and broke down. After Farrhana Bhatt explained to Baseer how him talking about Awez's character was wrong, the latter apologised to Awez and also to Nagma through the cameras.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mridul Tiwari Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Activist Sonam Wanghcuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering
Activist Sonam Wanghcuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering
Celebrities
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
India
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh At Jet's Farewell
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget