Tanya Mittal’s Age Sparks Conspiracy On Reddit: Fans Ask, ‘Make It Make Sense’

Bigg Boss Season 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is already making waves and this time, it’s not due to a heated fight or a dramatic task. Instead, a growing online conspiracy has taken over Reddit and fan communities: Is contestant Tanya Mittal lying about her age?

Tanya Mittal Faces Scrutiny Over Her Age

It all began when a Reddit user shared a promotional graphic from Bigg Boss 19’s official materials, stating that Tanya was born in the year 2000, making her 25 years old. The post quickly went viral, with the caption, “She has claimed that she didn't get to step out after 6 PM for some 27-28 years. But as per this, she's only 25. Make it make sense.”

However, fans soon recalled Tanya herself mentioning a very different age inside the house. In one viral clip, she can be heard telling fellow contestant Neelam that she is 30 years old.

In the following episode, she repeated the same to Malti, saying, “I’m 30.” This direct contradiction between her own statement and the show’s promo set social media abuzz.

Reddit Launches Its Own ‘Investigation’

As the discrepancy caught attention, Redditors wasted no time conducting what they called an “age investigation.” One user joked, “She’s not lying. It’s 2000 BC.” Another claimed to have insider knowledge, writing, “Someone I know was her batchmate. She’s in her late 30s, not even 30! Her younger brother is in his mid-30s now.”

Other users chimed in with similar suspicions, with one commenting, “She looks 35 lowkey.”

But not everyone put the blame on Tanya. Some argued that the Bigg Boss production team has a history of getting contestants’ details wrong. “Awez himself said he’s 37 in the house, but the BB page says 32,” a user pointed out. Another added, “Bigg Boss is stupid to write 2000 here.”

One fan also questioned the logic of the claims, writing, “Why would anyone lie about being older than they are?”

Who Is Tanya Mittal?

Tanya Mittal is an influencer and entrepreneur who rose to fame through her lifestyle content on Instagram and YouTube. Known for her glamorous yet traditional personality, she often speaks about her rooted upbringing — though her recent remarks have left both fans and fellow housemates curious about her real story.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off with a dynamic blend of personalities, drama, and twists. The contestant lineup includes Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, Kunicka Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Sharma, Nehal Chudasma, and Farahana Bhatt.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode introduced a wild card entry — actor Malti Chahar, who is also the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar — adding even more excitement to the season’s growing chaos.