Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Opens Up About Suicide Attempt After Kunickaa’s Hurtful Remarks

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Opens Up About Suicide Attempt After Kunickaa’s Hurtful Remarks

Bigg Boss 19 turns emotional as Tanya Mittal opens up about her painful past and suicide struggle after harsh comments from Kunickaa Sadanand.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tensions soared in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house during the recent Monday episode, as the elimination task introduced yet another twist. This week’s task involved pair-based performance and required precise simultaneous counting, a challenge that brought more drama than expected.

Due to a critical lapse by Abhishek Bajaj, contestants Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were directly nominated for elimination. Abhishek reportedly attempted to exploit a loophole in the rules, which backfired and cost his fellow contestants dearly.

Tanya’s Emotional Breakdown Shakes the House

The emotional quotient escalated when Tanya Mittal found herself in the center of a fiery nomination spat. When veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand stepped up to nominate Tanya, she made remarks questioning Tanya’s upbringing and family values. These comments deeply affected Tanya, leading her to an emotional breakdown in the activity area.

“I had done business after getting beaten up by my father. Otherwise, I would have got married at the age of 19. I have reached here after a lot of hardships, and she is saying that I was not brought up properly,” Tanya said while sobbing.

Housemates Rally Behind Tanya

The situation intensified further when Tanya shared a heartbreaking revelation. “I consider my mother as God.. I sleep with her only. If she were not there today, I would not have been here. My father would have got me married at the age of 19. Because of this, I wanted to commit suicide,” she said, bringing the house to an emotional standstill.

Her emotional outpouring triggered a strong reaction from other contestants, who rallied around her and collectively condemned Kunickaa’s harsh comments. The house stood in solidarity with Tanya, calling out insensitivity and supporting her strength and resilience.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 Latest Episode Tanya Mittal Breakdown Kunickaa Sadanand Controversy Awez Darbar Nomination Nagma Mirajkar Bigg Boss Abhishek Bajaj Mistake Tanya Mittal Suicide Story BB19 Drama
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates
Nepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates
Election 2025
PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
World
Thailand Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra Must Complete 1 Year In Jail, Rules SC
Thailand Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra Must Complete 1 Year In Jail, Rules SC
World
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal in Turmoil: Youth-Led Protests Turn Deadly, Government Bows to Pressure and Lifts Social Media Ban | ABP NEWS
Nepal Boils: Youth Leader Ashika Bode Slams KP Oli Amid Deadly Crackdown in Kathmandu
Breaking News: Kathmandu Erupts: Protesters Demand KP Sharma Oli's Resignation Amid Violence
Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget