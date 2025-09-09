Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Opens Up About Suicide Attempt After Kunickaa’s Hurtful Remarks

Tensions soared in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house during the recent Monday episode, as the elimination task introduced yet another twist. This week’s task involved pair-based performance and required precise simultaneous counting, a challenge that brought more drama than expected.

Due to a critical lapse by Abhishek Bajaj, contestants Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were directly nominated for elimination. Abhishek reportedly attempted to exploit a loophole in the rules, which backfired and cost his fellow contestants dearly.

Tanya’s Emotional Breakdown Shakes the House

The emotional quotient escalated when Tanya Mittal found herself in the center of a fiery nomination spat. When veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand stepped up to nominate Tanya, she made remarks questioning Tanya’s upbringing and family values. These comments deeply affected Tanya, leading her to an emotional breakdown in the activity area.

“I had done business after getting beaten up by my father. Otherwise, I would have got married at the age of 19. I have reached here after a lot of hardships, and she is saying that I was not brought up properly,” Tanya said while sobbing.

Housemates Rally Behind Tanya

The situation intensified further when Tanya shared a heartbreaking revelation. “I consider my mother as God.. I sleep with her only. If she were not there today, I would not have been here. My father would have got me married at the age of 19. Because of this, I wanted to commit suicide,” she said, bringing the house to an emotional standstill.

Her emotional outpouring triggered a strong reaction from other contestants, who rallied around her and collectively condemned Kunickaa’s harsh comments. The house stood in solidarity with Tanya, calling out insensitivity and supporting her strength and resilience.