Salman Khan's Wake-Up Call To Amaal Mallik Strikes An Emotional Chord On Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar turned emotional as Salman Khan confronted Amaal Mallik’s laziness and reflected on aging and staying active. Kunickaa Sadanand agrees.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 07:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar has always been the most awaited episode of the reality show throughout all its seasons.

Bigg Boss season 19 on Saturday, saw host Salman Khan schooling a few contestants for their misconduct in the past week.

Salman while sternly telling contestant and musician Amaal Mallik to wake up from his slumber, shared a personal anecdote.

Reacting to Mallik's "afternoon nap" addiction, Salman spoke about himself touching the senior citizen category soon and how important he feels it is for him to live his remaining life to the fullest.

"Humare jitne din chale gaye hai, usse aage ke din bohot kam hai! Toh ab hume jitni kam neend aaye, hum jitna kaam kar sake, jitna aur naam kama sake, woh toh karenge hi ab na! Active hone ka bass ek hi ilaaj hai ki active raho!" said Salman (The number of years we have lived is more than the number of years we will live. So now, the lesser we sleep and more active we remain, will be good. We will work more, and establish ourselves more! The solution to being active, is staying active all the time!)

The actor further asked contestant and Bollywood veteran Kunickaa Sadanand, who is 62-years-old, whether what he said was correct.

To this Kunickaa acknowledged and said that Salman was absolutely right.

Salman Khan, who has been a part of the Bollywood industry for more than three decades, will turn 60 this December.

The spotlight began with Amaal Mallik's sleeping habits and ended with Salman Khan's honest conversation about the reality of life.

His guidance for Amaal indirectly proved as an important life lesson for viewers as well.

Amaal, all of 35, was seen acknowledging and grasping Salman Khan's life lessons well and assured of working on himself.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 07:37 AM (IST)
