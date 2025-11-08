‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Confronts Neelam Giri, Says ‘Stop The Doglapan’

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 is sure shot to have some fireworks as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen calling out Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri.

A new promo shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned: “Iss Weekend Ka Vaar mein Neelam ke double standards ko Salman ne kiya expose!”

The promo begins with Salman giving out “breaking news” about Neelam Giri. He is heard saying: “Neelam ne na dost dekhe na dushman… Har jagah inhone barabar aag lagayi.”

“Tanya ke baare main Amaal ne task main kuch bura bola aur aap ne Tanya ke peet peeche victim card khelte huye same hi cheezein boli hai ya usse zyada. Yeh aapka doglapan laga. Lekin 11 hafte nikaale hai bina kisi individuality ke.”

In the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman will not mince his words while speaking to Farrhana Bhatt. He will be heard telling Farrhana that the small screen is very low for her level.

“TV ki aukaat hi nahi hai ke aap ispe nazar aao. I am toh embarrassed.”

He then speaks about contestant Gaurav Khanna, with whom Farrhana recently had a fight during the captaincy task, where she used explicit language and demeaned the actor’s work on the small screen.

Salman said: “Mainai Gaurav ke shows dekhe hai. Meri maa ne dekhe hai… toh main kehta hun he’s a superstar. Main aapko ek offer deta hun, yeh show, yeh medium aapke liye bahut chota hai. Open the gates guys.”

The “Dabangg” star will also be seen exposing Tanya’s gameplay for all the contestants.

A new promo was shared on Instagram by the channel and was captioned: “Weekend Ka Vaar bana Tanya ke liye tough! Salman ne khola unke game plan ka raaz.”

This week’s names for eviction include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)