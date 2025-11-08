Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevision‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Confronts Neelam Giri, Says ‘Stop The Doglapan’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Confronts Neelam Giri, Says ‘Stop The Doglapan’

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 19 episode, Salman Khan confronts Farrhana, Tanya, and Neelam. He accuses Neelam of playing both sides and exposes Tanya's game plan.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 is sure shot to have some fireworks as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen calling out Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri.

A new promo shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned: “Iss Weekend Ka Vaar mein Neelam ke double standards ko Salman ne kiya expose!”

The promo begins with Salman giving out “breaking news” about Neelam Giri. He is heard saying: “Neelam ne na dost dekhe na dushman… Har jagah inhone barabar aag lagayi.”

“Tanya ke baare main Amaal ne task main kuch bura bola aur aap ne Tanya ke peet peeche victim card khelte huye same hi cheezein boli hai ya usse zyada. Yeh aapka doglapan laga. Lekin 11 hafte nikaale hai bina kisi individuality ke.”

In the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman will not mince his words while speaking to Farrhana Bhatt. He will be heard telling Farrhana that the small screen is very low for her level.

“TV ki aukaat hi nahi hai ke aap ispe nazar aao. I am toh embarrassed.”

He then speaks about contestant Gaurav Khanna, with whom Farrhana recently had a fight during the captaincy task, where she used explicit language and demeaned the actor’s work on the small screen.

Salman said: “Mainai Gaurav ke shows dekhe hai. Meri maa ne dekhe hai… toh main kehta hun he’s a superstar. Main aapko ek offer deta hun, yeh show, yeh medium aapke liye bahut chota hai. Open the gates guys.”

The “Dabangg” star will also be seen exposing Tanya’s gameplay for all the contestants.

A new promo was shared on Instagram by the channel and was captioned: “Weekend Ka Vaar bana Tanya ke liye tough! Salman ne khola unke game plan ka raaz.”

This week’s names for eviction include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Pollution Curbs Kick In: What’s Allowed, What’s Not Under New Restrictions
Delhi Pollution Curbs Kick In: What’s Allowed, What’s Not Under New Restrictions
Election 2025
'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive
'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive
Cricket
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout
India
'Vishwaguru Will Attend In Person...': Congress Takes A Swipe At PM Modi After Trump’s Boycott G20
'Vishwaguru Will Attend In Person...': Congress Takes A Swipe At PM Modi After Trump’s Boycott G20
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget