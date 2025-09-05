Tanya Mittal’s Parents Defend Her Against Online Trolling: 'They Leave Scars That...'

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has become the subject of jokes inside the house and among viewers for her extravagant declarations about her background. From speaking about a 26,000-square-foot office to insisting her family employs 800 staff members, her statements have sparked both disbelief and ridicule.

Housemates have often teased her for these “unbelievable” claims, and many social media users, too, have joined in.

Tanya Mittal's parents release emotional statement

In response, Tanya Mittal’s parents have issued an appeal through her official social media, requesting people to avoid cruel remarks about their daughter.

“We cannot explain the mix of emotions we feel seeing our Tanya on the country’s biggest reality show. As parents, nothing makes us prouder than watching her win hearts. But at the same time, nothing hurts more than seeing her being pulled down, made a target, and spoken about so cruelly by people who don’t even know her heart,” their note read.

“To everyone questioning her or throwing allegations, we have only one request: please wait until her journey is complete before passing judgements. She deserves that much. Your reels and allegations may win you attention, but they leave scars that last a lifetime,” the statement further added.

“Keep the family out of this”

The family also urged viewers not to drag them into the discussion. “And please… We ask with folded hands, keep us, her family, out of this. This is a very difficult time for us. We never imagined that our daughter, whom we raised with nothing but love, would be subjected to such negativity on such a public stage. Every harsh word cuts us too, in ways you may never understand.”

Reaffirming their support, Tanya’s parents ended the note on an encouraging message: “All we can hope is that humanity and kindness prevail. Until then, we continue to stand by our Tanya, with love and with faith. We love you; stay strong like the boss we raised you to be.”

Tanya’s journey inside the house

Since her entry into Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal has been a lively participant. Despite frequent clashes with fellow contestants, she has refrained from shouting or using offensive language—something fans have begun to appreciate.