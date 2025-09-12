Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Clarifies Accidental Touch, Amaal Mallik Breaks Down

During a Bigg Boss task, Nehal bruised herself, confiding she felt inappropriately touched, though unintentionally by Amaal.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss season 19 witnessed a highly emotional moment when music composer and contestant Amaal Mallik broke down in tears after co-contestant Nehal Chudasama accidentally hurt herself during a task.

The Task Turns Intense

The task required Nehal to keep writing on a blackboard while Amaal had to erase it using a duster attached to a helmet he was wearing. Things got competitive when Nehal lay down on the grass to write, making the task even tougher for Amaal, who still managed to stay within limits to ensure she wasn’t hurt.

However, despite his caution, Nehal ended up bruising herself and broke down in tears. While crying, she confided in Farrhana Bhatt, saying she felt accidentally touched inappropriately but clarified that she knew Amaal would never do it intentionally.

Amaal’s Emotional Apology

When Amaal learned about the incident, he immediately went to Nehal with folded hands, apologising and explaining that it must have happened unintentionally during the task. Nehal told him not to worry, but Amaal remained deeply upset, feeling hurt by the situation.

Other housemates, including Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranit More, tried to console Amaal, who couldn’t hold back his emotions. Tanya’s storytelling eventually lightened his mood a little.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Nehal Clears the Air

Later, Nehal was seen telling Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, and others that she was accidentally hit on her private parts but chose not to create a scene since it involved Amaal.

Meanwhile, Amaal was heard assuring Zeishan that he swore on his dog, who was closest to him, that he never intended to hurt or touch Nehal inappropriately. He added that the game got aggressive because he was determined to win, and Nehal didn’t give him any chance to finish his task properly.

 

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 19 Nehal Chudasama
