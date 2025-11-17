Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Calls Amaal Mallik ‘Double-Faced’, Says He Kept Repeating The Same Mistakes

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Mridul Tiwari says Amaal Mallik behaved “double-faced” in the house and repeatedly apologised for the same mistakes.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bigg Boss season 19 contestant Mridul Tiwari, who shared a Tom and Jerry equation with co-contestant Amaal Mallik in the BB house, has spilt the beans on his equation with Amaal Mallik while talking to IANS.

When asked about the ‘double-faced’ tag on Mallik by a lot of viewers, Mridul was quick enough to agree on it. “Not just double-faced but double-headed! Yes, at times I too felt the same,” said Mridul while talking to IANS.

“Amaal had even accepted the same during a task when he did something to GK, not just once or twice but thrice. We were sitting together like brothers; everything was fine, and suddenly when the nominations came, Amaal would nominate me for any random reason, shocking us all. Soon after, he would try and befriend me, and we would get back together as friends again. So yes, he did behave two-faced. No one. Yes, some people made mistakes during my captaincy, but no one did anything that deeply hurt me. The social media influencer also spoke of forgiving easily even if hurt.

“If someone makes a mistake once and apologises, it’s fine; I don't take it to heart and forgive easily. But repeating the same mistake and saying sorry again and again is not right. It no longer stays a mistake if done deliberately. Anybody would get tired of hearing constant apologies. Mridul Tiwari was recently evicted from the house on the basis of love voting from love audiences who had entered the house as a part of the task.

The contestants had to put up an individual show and prove why they were better than the rest. Mridul Tiwari received the least number of votes, after which he was evicted from the Bigg Boss season 19 house.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
BIGG BOSS CONTROVERSY Amaal Mallik Mridul Tiwari Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss Eviction BB19 News Reality Show Updates
