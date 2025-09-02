Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Calls Mridul Tiwari 'Bin Painde Ka Lota', He Hits Back With 'Chamcha' Remark

In Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa nominated Mridul, accusing him of being disloyal. Mridul retorted, refusing to blindly follow her, earning support from other housemates.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 10:01 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss 19 has already turned fiery in its very first week. Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who has found herself in multiple arguments inside the house, locked horns this time with contestant Mridul Tiwari. A promo released by the channel shows their heated exchange during the nomination process, which quickly became the highlight of the day.

Kunickaa Nominates Mridul 

During nominations, Kunickaa Sadanand chose to put Mridul’s name forward, justifying her decision with a strong comment. She said,
“Main Mridul ko nominate karna chahungi, kyunki mujhe lagta hai ki Mridul bin painde ke lote ki tarah idhar udhar ludakta jata hai. (I would like to nominate Mridul because I feel that he wanders aimlessly and switches sides constantly without using any of his brains).”

The remark didn’t sit well with Mridul, who immediately countered her claim.

Mridul Fires Back, Housemates Cheer

Clearly offended, Mridul accused Kunickaa of expecting blind loyalty from contestants. He replied, “Matlab aapke saath jo rahega, peeche peeche laga rahega wo aapke liye achha hai. Chamchagiri toh naa main kisi aur ki karunga na aapki kar paunga. (So basically, someone who follows you blindly is the only good person, according to you. I won’t flatter anyone, not you, not anyone else).”

His calm yet firm response earned him applause from housemates including Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Gaurav Khanna, and Nehal Chudasama, who were seen clapping and cheering for him.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Kunickaa’s earlier clash with Farrhana

This isn’t the first time Kunickaa has been at the center of a fiery confrontation this season. On September 1, she had a massive showdown with Farrhana Bhatt, where things turned extremely personal. Farrhana was seen calling Kunickaa a “flop star” and even went on to say that her children must be ashamed of their mother.

 

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 10:01 PM (IST)
