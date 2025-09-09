Gauahar Khan Slams Kunickaa For Dragging Tanya Mittal’s Mother In Bigg Boss 19 Task

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionGauahar Khan Slams Kunickaa For Dragging Tanya Mittal’s Mother In Bigg Boss 19 Task

Gauahar Khan criticised Kunickaa Sadanand for dragging Tanya Mittal’s mother into a Bigg Boss 19 task, calling it “shocking” and “double standards.” Viewers also slammed Kunickaa for crossing the line.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
New mom Gauahar Khan, who recently welcomed her second child, has been keeping up with Bigg Boss 19. However, one moment from the latest episodes didn’t sit well with the former winner. Gauahar openly criticised contestant Kunickaa Sadanand for taking Tanya Mittal’s mother’s name during a nomination task, calling the move “shocking” and “double standards.”

Kunickaa Sadanand targets Tanya Mittal

On Monday’s episode, housemates were tasked with counting 19 minutes in pairs, while others attempted to distract them. During Tanya’s turn, Kunickaa tried to throw her off by making personal remarks, even dragging her mother and upbringing into the argument. Tanya broke down in tears, prompting co-contestant Gaurav Khanna to intervene and call out Kunickaa for crossing a line.

Gauahar’s strong words on X

The following day, Gauahar voiced her disapproval on X (formerly Twitter).

“Khud ke maa hone ki duhai dena, bahar ki baat mat karo n all that, n to actually state things on someone else’s mother so easily, is shocking,” she wrote.

Gauahar, who lifted the Bigg Boss trophy in Season 7, added, “Double standards much !!! #bb19 Hope being 61 still makes u eligible for criticism. Woh expect karo jo aap offer kar sakte hain warna na karo.”

Social media also slams Kunickaa

It wasn’t just Gauahar who took issue with the remarks—many viewers also expressed their anger online.

“Shame on you #KunickaaSadanand went on Tanya’s mother, and that was totally wrong! Gaurav took the right stand for her,” one user posted. Another said, “I don’t like Tanya but Kunika ur wrong over here.”

Others also criticised Kunickaa for repeatedly dragging Tanya’s mother into arguments. One comment read, “You too had a family and yet you keep on going on Tanya’s Mother!!! Shameful.” Another angry fan added, “Kunikaa got wings after Salman praised her. Wrong is wrong no matter how much u struggled or aged.”

About Bigg Boss 19

This season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, follows the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, giving contestants more power than Bigg Boss himself.

The show began with 16 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Farhana Bhatt. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha entered the house as the season’s first wildcard.

Bigg Boss 19 streams daily at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Gauahar Khan Bigg Boss 19 Kunickaa
