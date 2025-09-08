Bigg Boss 19 Fans Call Out Makers For ‘Protecting’ Kunickaa Sadanand From Elimination

Bigg Boss 19 is making headlines once again, this time for a controversial eviction twist. Contestant Kunickaa Sadanand, who reportedly received the fewest votes from the audience, avoided elimination after being granted a special advantage by the show’s makers.

During the latest eviction round, Kunickaa entered the App Room, a designated space offering contestants unique powers and privileges. She chose immunity, effectively saving herself from eviction and surprising viewers. While this twist was intended to heighten suspense, many fans felt it unfairly favoured Kunickaa, sparking widespread debate.

Social Media Erupts Over Favouritism

The move triggered a storm on social media, with fans accusing Bigg Boss 19 of protecting Kunickaa.

This lady #KunickaaSadanand is taking too much advantage of her age n the favouritism by the channel. She’s extremely rude, manner less n shame less. Age doesn’t give you the certificate to insult others. Respect is mutual.#GauravKhanna #BigBoss19

— Ashapurna 💫✨ (@Ashapurna30) September 8, 2025

I really like the way GK took a stand.



No one is allowed to talk about another person's mom and their parvarish.



Kunika aunty is so arrogant and evil.



— Saransh (@lonewolfonx) September 8, 2025

Manu Punjabi~ Is ghar mein asli personality chhup nahi sakti, makers chahe kitni bhi struggle stories dikhayein, Kunika ji khud hi apna asli chehra expose kar rahi hain. #BiggBoss19 #TanyaMittal #manupunjabi #KunickaaSadanand

— Priya Vatsh (@Priyankavatsh) September 8, 2025

Fairness Under the Spotlight

The incident has reignited discussions on fairness in reality TV. While twists and strategic gameplay are expected in Bigg Boss, viewers argue that eviction rounds should remain transparent to maintain the show’s credibility.

Critics caution that favouring contestants with low audience support risks alienating fans and undermining trust in the voting system. As the season continues, all eyes are on the makers to see whether more immunity twists will appear or if they will prioritize transparency in future evictions.