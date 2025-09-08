Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19 Fans Call Out Makers For ‘Protecting’ Kunickaa Sadanand From Elimination

Bigg Boss 19 Fans Call Out Makers For ‘Protecting’ Kunickaa Sadanand From Elimination

Bigg Boss 19 faces fan outrage as Kunickaa Sadanand survives eviction despite lowest votes, sparking debate over fairness and bias.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 11:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss 19 is making headlines once again, this time for a controversial eviction twist. Contestant Kunickaa Sadanand, who reportedly received the fewest votes from the audience, avoided elimination after being granted a special advantage by the show’s makers.

During the latest eviction round, Kunickaa entered the App Room, a designated space offering contestants unique powers and privileges. She chose immunity, effectively saving herself from eviction and surprising viewers. While this twist was intended to heighten suspense, many fans felt it unfairly favoured Kunickaa, sparking widespread debate.

Social Media Erupts Over Favouritism

The move triggered a storm on social media, with fans accusing Bigg Boss 19 of protecting Kunickaa. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down After Kunickaa Drags Her Mother During Task

Fairness Under the Spotlight

The incident has reignited discussions on fairness in reality TV. While twists and strategic gameplay are expected in Bigg Boss, viewers argue that eviction rounds should remain transparent to maintain the show’s credibility.

Critics caution that favouring contestants with low audience support risks alienating fans and undermining trust in the voting system. As the season continues, all eyes are on the makers to see whether more immunity twists will appear or if they will prioritize transparency in future evictions.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kunickaa Sadanand Bigg Boss 19
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Home Minister Resigns As 19 Killed In Deadliest Protest Since 2006, Protestor Alleges Govt ‘Killing Children’
Nepal HM Resigns After Deadliest Protest Since 2006, Protestor Alleges Govt ‘Killing Children’
World
Nepal Protests: Death Toll Rises To 19, Curfew In Kathmandu, Army Deployed As ‘Gen Z’ March Turns Violent — VIDEOS
Nepal Protests: Death Toll Rises To 19, Curfew In Kathmandu, Army Deployed As Violence Erupts — VIDEOS
World
6 Dead As Palestinian Gunmen Fire At Jerusalem Bus Stop; Netanyahu Visits Spot, PM Modi Decries ‘Terrorist Attack’
6 Killed By Palestinian Gunmen At Jerusalem Bus Stop; Netanyahu Visits Spot, PM Modi Decries
India
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget