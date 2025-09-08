Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down After Kunickaa Drags Her Mother During Task

Bigg Boss 19 has entered its third week, and the drama inside the house continues to intensify with shifting alliances and heated clashes. The latest luxury budget task became the flashpoint for a major showdown between contestants Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand, leaving Tanya in tears.

Kunickaa targets Tanya Mittal during task

The task required housemates to individually count 19 minutes in their head, while the rest of the contestants distracted them. When Tanya’s turn came, Kunickaa took charge of breaking her focus. In an attempt to rattle Tanya, she dragged her mother into the argument, questioning her upbringing.

Kunickaa went as far as to remark that Tanya’s mother hadn’t even taught her how to grate or peel cucumbers. The comment deeply hurt Tanya, who broke down on national television, unable to control her emotions.

Gaurav Khanna slams Kunickaa

Seeing Tanya’s distress, actor and fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna rushed to console her. He strongly rebuked Kunickaa for crossing boundaries and bringing family into the game. However, Kunickaa remained unapologetic and insisted her comments were fair since they were part of the task.

This isn’t the first time the two have locked horns. Earlier, Tanya had requested Kunickaa not to call her out in front of other housemates, but Kunickaa dismissed her plea and told her to stay away instead.

Tanya vents to Neelam Giri

Kunickaa was later seen gossiping about Tanya with Neelam and others in the house. Despite Tanya confronting her about the remarks, Kunickaa refused to back down. Upset and emotional, Tanya turned to her close friend Neelam Giri for support, expressing how hurt she felt by the repeated personal attacks.