Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down After Kunickaa Drags Her Mother During Task

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down After Kunickaa Drags Her Mother During Task

Tanya Mittal broke down on Bigg Boss 19 after Kunickaa Sadanand dragged her mother into a task. Gaurav Khanna stepped in to defend Tanya, while Kunickaa remained unapologetic about her remarks.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss 19 has entered its third week, and the drama inside the house continues to intensify with shifting alliances and heated clashes. The latest luxury budget task became the flashpoint for a major showdown between contestants Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand, leaving Tanya in tears.

Kunickaa targets Tanya Mittal during task

The task required housemates to individually count 19 minutes in their head, while the rest of the contestants distracted them. When Tanya’s turn came, Kunickaa took charge of breaking her focus. In an attempt to rattle Tanya, she dragged her mother into the argument, questioning her upbringing.

Kunickaa went as far as to remark that Tanya’s mother hadn’t even taught her how to grate or peel cucumbers. The comment deeply hurt Tanya, who broke down on national television, unable to control her emotions.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Gaurav Khanna slams Kunickaa

Seeing Tanya’s distress, actor and fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna rushed to console her. He strongly rebuked Kunickaa for crossing boundaries and bringing family into the game. However, Kunickaa remained unapologetic and insisted her comments were fair since they were part of the task.

This isn’t the first time the two have locked horns. Earlier, Tanya had requested Kunickaa not to call her out in front of other housemates, but Kunickaa dismissed her plea and told her to stay away instead.

Tanya vents to Neelam Giri

Kunickaa was later seen gossiping about Tanya with Neelam and others in the house. Despite Tanya confronting her about the remarks, Kunickaa refused to back down. Upset and emotional, Tanya turned to her close friend Neelam Giri for support, expressing how hurt she felt by the repeated personal attacks.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal BB19 Kunickaa
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
14 Dead, Curfew In Kathmandu As ‘Gen Z’ Protest March To Nepal Parliament Turns Violent: VIDEOS
14 Dead, Curfew In Kathmandu As ‘Gen Z’ Protest March To Nepal Parliament Turns Violent: VIDEOS
ABP Decodes
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
India
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
Election 2025
As BJD, BRS Abstain From Voting In Vice Presidential Election — Will It Affect NDA Candidate's Prospects?
As BJD, BRS Abstain From Voting In Vice Presidential Election — Will It Affect NDA Candidate's Prospects?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget