Bigg Boss 19: Captain Baseer Ali And Pranit More Lock Horns Over House Duties, Watch
Bigg Boss 19 turned fiery as Captain Baseer Ali clashed with Pranit More over house duties, sparking a heated fight and testing their bond.
The Bigg Boss 19 house, known for its daily dose of drama, witnessed an intense clash between Captain Baseer Ali and contestant Pranit More after a disagreement over cleaning duties turned into a war of words.
Pranit Hits Back at Allegations
The tension began when Baseer expressed his disappointment with Pranit and Zeishan for allegedly neglecting their assigned responsibilities. Confronting Pranit directly, Baseer warned, “Agar yeh tareeka raha na Pranit toh bahot problem mein fasega tu.” His sharp words immediately set off a heated exchange.
Not holding back, Pranit defended himself by claiming he had already completed his share of the work. Accusing Baseer of exaggerating, he snapped, “Ek kaam karke sau baar ginata hai tu.” In response, Baseer branded him a “kaamchor” and pointed out that repeated negligence throughout the week had left him frustrated.
Baseer Stands His Ground
While the argument escalated, Baseer clarified his stance, stating that his anger stemmed from tasks being left incomplete and not from personal animosity. “Don’t take my kindness for my weakness. I don’t have any issues with Pranit; I have issues with work not being done. If I wanted points, I could have done that throughout the week. Even as captain, I am still doing duties,” he explained.
The altercation has come as a surprise to viewers, especially since Baseer and Pranit appeared to be developing a friendship in recent days. With this fallout, their budding bond seems to be on shaky ground, adding yet another layer of drama to the season.
