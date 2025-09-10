Bigg Boss 19 is once again facing allegations of favoritism, with Kunickaa Sadanand at the center of the storm. The recent nomination task became a turning point when Amaal Mallik decided to challenge her behavior.

Amaal Mallik Breaks the Pattern

The task required housemates in pairs to silently count 19 minutes. The one furthest from the mark faced nomination. After Kunickaa lashed out at Tanya Mittal by questioning her mother’s upbringing, Amaal, paired with her, took drastic action. He quit the task within five minutes, ensuring both were nominated. “To punish her for dragging someone’s family,” he said.

But Bigg Boss intervened, summoning him to the confession room and forbidding “self-nomination.” Amaal defended himself, saying he was fed up with her conduct and even slammed the makers for bringing Kunickaa’s son Ayaan into the show to garner sympathy. Still, BB pushed him to play “fairly,” citing rules — a claim many viewers disputed.

Weekend Ka Vaar Raises More Questions

Kunickaa’s survival in the house has only intensified the debate. Last week, despite receiving the fewest votes, she was saved through a sudden “app room” twist. Alongside Mridul Tiwari, she was allowed to rescue herself from eviction, keeping her safe.

Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar treatment has also drawn attention. Instead of reprimanding her for captaincy blunders or her heated food fight with Zeishaan Quadri, Salman offered her only mild criticism. The spotlight instead shifted to her son Ayaan, painting Kunickaa as a struggling mother rather than a controversial player.

One Rule for All, Another for Kunickaa?

The latest nominations highlighted further inconsistencies. When Abhishek Bajaj broke rules to assist Nagma Mirajkar, both she and Awez Darbar were nominated. Yet when Kunickaa blatantly cheated by blocking her ears with cotton, Bigg Boss dismissed it, saying only the captain should call it out. Since Baseer stayed quiet, she escaped without penalty.

From unexpected escapes to selective leniency, Kunickaa seems to be the contestant Bigg Boss is determined to keep in play. Amaal Mallik’s defiance, however, signals a shift. After calling out what he sees as bias, he may be the first contestant willing to challenge the makers head-on.