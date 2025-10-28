Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Flaunts 2M Story Views, Slams ‘Lack of Votes’ Reason As 'Pure Bulls**t'

Bigg Boss 19: After being shown the door from Bigg Boss 19 following what was described as a “lack of votes,” Baseer Ali has voiced his strong displeasure, calling the decision “unfair.” His close friend and Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula also lashed out at the makers, alleging that the eviction was part of a “conspiracy.”

Baseer Ali questions the voting process

Speaking to the media after his elimination, Baseer said, "The thing that they said, that you have been evicted because of lack of votes, is pure bulls**t. When I came out and checked my social media, the numbers speak for themselves, and the statistics are right in front of us. The week I won Boss of the Week and Mantri of the Week, that very week I got evicted? These are the same people who are voting for me, too, guys."

He further pointed to his massive online reach as proof of his popularity. "2 million story views. Mujhe nahi pata kiske kiske accounts pe yeh reach aati hai. Maine kaafi logon ne pata kiya, unka pass aisa reach unhone khudh nahi dekha hai (2 million story views. I don’t know whose accounts this kind of reach usually comes from. I’ve asked quite a few people, and none of them have ever seen such reach themselves)," he said.

Baseer added that he genuinely believed he would make it to at least the top five or six contestants and claimed he had long suspected that the makers would not allow him to win the trophy.

Prince Narula supports Baseer Ali

Coming to his friend’s defense, Prince Narula shared a video on his Instagram Stories, directly calling out the Bigg Boss team. He said, "I was watching Bigg Boss only for Baseer. Agar yeh news actually mein sach hai ki Baseer ko bahar nikaal diya hai… votes se toh woh bahar nahi jaa sakta kisi bhi haalat mein. Trend karraha tha woh. Aur hum Roadies wale waise bhi kabhi bahar jaldi jaatein nahi hai. So, agar nikaal diya hai toh saajish se nikaal diya hai usko. Flop season kardenge yeh kyunki uske ilawa koi khiladi tha bhi nahi (If this news is actually true that Baseer has been evicted… there’s no way he could have gone out because of votes. He was trending. And we Roadies contestants never get eliminated this early anyway. So if he’s been evicted, it’s because of a conspiracy. They’ll make this season a flop because, apart from him, there wasn’t any real player)."

Double eviction week

Last week’s nomination list included Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, and Baseer Ali. Since there had been no elimination on Diwali, a double eviction was expected. Although fans speculated that one contestant might be moved to a secret room, both Nehal and Baseer were ultimately evicted from the show.

This week, all contestants except Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, and Ashnoor Kaur are nominated for eviction. Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioHotstar at 9:30 p.m. and on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.