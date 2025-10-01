Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Denies Cheating Nagma, Hits Back At Baseer Ali And Shubhi Joshi

Influencer and actor Awez Darbar has addressed the recent controversy surrounding his personal life after Bigg Boss 19 contestant Baseer Ali accused him of cheating on girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Awez dismissed the claims as completely false and reacted to former Splitsvilla contestant Shubhi Joshi’s sudden involvement in the matter.

Awez on cheating allegations

“Baseer has a habit of playing the victim card and making random statements without proof. First, he said I was cheating on Nagma, then he dragged Shubhi into it. None of it makes sense,” Awez was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

He clarified the timeline of his relationship with Nagma: “For nine years, I didn’t date anyone. In the 10th year, when I reconnected with Nagma, it was more of a trial phase, which she has openly discussed on the show. We weren’t officially dating then, so where does cheating even come in?”

Awez questions Shubhi Joshi's intentions

The influencer also questioned Shubhi Joshi’s sudden statements, suggesting her claims are a calculated attempt to enter Bigg Boss as a wildcard contestant. “Shubhi is clearly trying to capitalise on my fame. She knows the kind of attention Bigg Boss brings, and suddenly she wants to enter as a wild card contestant. It’s a strategy — step on me, create noise, and grab the limelight. But people are smart enough to see through it.”

Awez's concern for Nagma

Awez expressed concern over the impact of the allegations on Nagma, praising her maturity in handling the situation. “I really feel sad about how Nagma was affected by all of this, even though she was very strong and I am very proud that she handled the whole situation so maturely.” When asked about marriage plans, he added, “We will plan soon. We will surely share a good news soon.”

Warning to detractors

Awez also criticised Baseer for targeting him without evidence and mentioned his team’s active involvement outside the show. “I only found out what happened after I left the show. If his team continues spreading false allegations, I’ll put everything out there. I’ve stayed silent for long, but not anymore,” he stated.