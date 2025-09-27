Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Threatens To Expose Awez Darbar, Mentions Nagma Mirajkar

Drama reached new heights in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 as Amaal Mallik clashed with Nehal Chudasama over her comments supporting rival contestant Awez Darbar. Nehal had praised Pranit More's team for their performance in the comedy task, claiming she felt guilty after announcing the result and wanted to encourage them upon re-entering the house. She also expressed sympathy for Awez.

But Amaal Mallik wasn’t convinced by Nehal’s explanation. He took offense at her empathy for Awez and issued a pointed threat on national television. “Agar Awez ke liye humse zyaada hai toh Awez he hai phir. Your empathy towards rivals is hurting your group. Jitna bhola Awez Darbar ban raha hai na tere saamne utna hai nahi. Nahi hai woh main khol ke bataun wapas,” Amaal lashed out.

Explosive Allegations and Personal Attacks

Things escalated quickly as Amaal went a step further, implying he held secrets that could potentially sabotage Awez Darbar’s personal life and relationship. “Bhaad mein jaaye Bigg Boss. Dusre logon ke account aur DMs mein mujhe pata hai. Main baat karne par aaun na toh khatam hojaaye rishtey and shaadi,” he said, directly referencing Awez’s relationship with longtime partner and fellow influencer Nagma Mirajkar.

The music composer also accused Awez of playing the sympathy card: “Even after 1000 of things Mr empathy (Awez) had done, I don’t remove his books.”

Previous Accusations Resurface

This isn't the first time Amaal has taken a swipe at Awez. In a prior episode, both Amaal and Baseer Ali made serious accusations about Awez's alleged infidelity. Baseer claimed that Awez frequently flirted with multiple women, even while being in a long-term relationship.

“Awez ke naam par main aaj tak nahi gaya, usne aaj kya nikala sabse pehla point, isko toh 2-2, teen teen ladkiyaan chahiye... bahar tu apni Girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke saath goad mein letata hai,” Baseer stated during the heated exchange.

Amaal backed the claims, alleging that Awez routinely messaged women on social media despite being in a committed relationship. “15-16 aise common friends ke friends hain… harr din kisi na kisi ko, DM par chalu hai,” he added.

The accusations have left viewers divided, with fans of Awez demanding clarity, while others speculate about the truth behind Amaal’s bold statements. The tension in the Bigg Boss 19 house seems to be far from over.