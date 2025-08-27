Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19. In just three days, the musician has showcased multiple facets of his personality — from playful moments inside the house to deeply emotional revelations.

In Monday’s episode, Amaal opened up about his turbulent past, speaking candidly about his struggles with family relationships and the depression he faced after a painful breakup. While his emotional confession struck a chord with viewers, the singer also surprised fans by revealing that he has found love again.

Amaal Mallik confirms being in a relationship

Amaal even sent a heartfelt message to his new girlfriend during a live update from the house. Speaking directly to her, he said:

“There is something I want to tell my special person, who is scared that I might mess up things on Bigg Boss 19 or I will find someone else in the house. That’s not going to happen, I say this from my heart, if you are watching me, I am here, but I have carried your respect along with me. I have made you a promise, and you have told me that once we meet outside after the show, we will sit and have a heartfelt conversation, and try to understand each other.”

Amaal continued to express how deeply he misses her, adding, "On this show, I might be portrayed differently, you might see my negative side, you might think I am short-tempered, but the environment here is only like that. To play your game, you need to be vocal, but don’t worry. I don’t know if I should say this on national television, but I have understood that in just three days, I am missing you a lot. I wish we had more time together. I could just meet you twice before coming here. I am missing you a lot.”

Amaal Mallik on his previous relationship and breakup

This emotional confession comes after Amaal previously revealed that a serious relationship ended months before the show, which deeply impacted his mental health. Ahead of entering Bigg Boss 19, the singer also reflected on being misunderstood in the industry and losing work after making bold statements on a podcast.

Opening up further about the breakup, Amaal had earlier shared that religious differences and his profession were factors in the split. In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, he said, “We were in relationship from 2014 to 2019. But her parents were against my religion and career. They didn’t want to associate their daughter with anyone from this industry. I was about to perform a gig when she called me and said she is getting married, but she would elope if I came to her. But, I guess the SRK from DDLJ in me woke up and said, ‘No, if your parents can’t accept my religion and respect my career, then I wish you the best.’”

With his vulnerability, honesty, and now a new romantic chapter, Amaal Mallik is proving to be one of Bigg Boss 19’s most engaging contestants — balancing emotional depth with game strategy as viewers get to see a new side of the hitmaker.