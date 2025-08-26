Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Reveals The Reason Behind Emotional Post On Cutting Ties With Family

Music composer Amaal Mallik, who sparked concern earlier this year with a heartfelt social media post about battling depression and distancing himself from his family, has finally spoken about the real reason behind it. The emotional revelation came during a candid conversation on Bigg Boss 19.

Amaal Malik on why he wrote the viral social media post

Amaal, known for chart-topping hits, was seen confiding in fellow contestant Zeishan Quadri about his struggles and what prompted him to write the now-deleted note. “Maine ek post daali thi internet par ki main depression main tha, family se ties cut karliye shayad isliye hi bula liya mereko. Ek identity crisis mehsoos hui. Gaane sab main bana raha tha lekin koi mujhe puch nahi raha tha. Apna chota (Armaan Mallik) toh apne bete jaisa hai, uss se koi aisa feeling nahi hai. Mujhe Armaan ne yeh feel bhi nahi karvaya ke ‘main star hu, tu nahi hai,” he said, reflecting on his emotional state.

Amaal Malik recalls fight with mother

The composer also recalled a heated argument with his mother that escalated his emotional turmoil. “Mumma se uss din badi argument hogyi thi. It was going on for years, so I finally posted. Mere tweet yaa mere kuch kehne se panga koi Armaan se le raha hai, fir Papa ko kuch bol raha hai. Fir mummy ki upbringing par sawal uth rahe the. So I said, either all three of you change your surname or I will change mine. That’s when the tsunami erupted. Sometimes even the family needs to understand. My dog had passed away, I had gone through a serious breakup – all that turmoil got triggered and rolled into a ball that spilt out on the internet,” he explained.

What Amaal Malik had posted

In March, Amaal took to Instagram to share that he was clinically depressed and struggling with family issues. “I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially too, but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings,” he had written.

He also revealed his decision to step back from family relationships was a step toward personal healing, writing: “From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional.”

Although the post was later deleted, it sparked widespread conversations, with his father, Daboo Malik, publicly admitting to being at fault and acknowledging he had prioritized his younger son, singer Armaan Malik, over Amaal.

Life inside Bigg Boss 19 house

Amaal has already gained attention on Bigg Boss 19 for his honesty and openness. He is competing alongside 15 other contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, and comedian Pranit Moore. The reality show streams daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.