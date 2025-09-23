Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Calls Abhishek Bajaj A 'Flop Captain' In Explosive Fight Over Hygiene

An ugly fight will take place between Abhishek Bajaj and his co-housemate Baseer Ali in the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19” over basic hygiene.

Baseer will be seen pointing out that as captain, Abhishek was failing to address key issues. From an unclean bathroom and messy washroom to the dressing room littered with containers, Baseer highlighted multiple lapses in upkeep.

He reminds Abhishek that he had already agreed to reorganise the dressing room the previous day but hadn’t followed through.

Calling Abhishek out in front of everyone, Baseer will say: “Does this look okay to you? Please do your work nicely.”

He even drags the other housemates to the dressing room to show the mess, crowning Abhishek as a “flop captain” and slamming his leadership as ineffective.

Abhishek, however, refuses to admit fault.

He says the rooms looked fine “apne hisaab se” and dismisses Baseer’s concerns. This only added fuel to the fire.

The confrontation turns murkier when Abhishek calls Baseer “lachak,” leaving the latter fuming.

“What are you trying to say? Are you questioning my sexuality? You’re commenting on my walk?” he asks.

The fight spiraled further, with both exchanging abuses, a shocking turn, especially since Abhishek has always maintained that he doesn’t use bad words.

In the end, Baseer labels Abhishek a “two-faced personality,” while Abhishek continues to disgrace him.

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

