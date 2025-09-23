Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Calls Abhishek Bajaj A 'Flop Captain' In Explosive Fight Over Hygiene

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Calls Abhishek Bajaj A 'Flop Captain' In Explosive Fight Over Hygiene

A heated argument erupts between Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali in Bigg Boss 19 over hygiene and captaincy. The fight escalates with shocking comments and personal attacks.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An ugly fight will take place between Abhishek Bajaj and his co-housemate Baseer Ali in the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19” over basic hygiene.

Baseer will be seen pointing out that as captain, Abhishek was failing to address key issues. From an unclean bathroom and messy washroom to the dressing room littered with containers, Baseer highlighted multiple lapses in upkeep.

He reminds Abhishek that he had already agreed to reorganise the dressing room the previous day but hadn’t followed through.

Calling Abhishek out in front of everyone, Baseer will say: “Does this look okay to you? Please do your work nicely.”

He even drags the other housemates to the dressing room to show the mess, crowning Abhishek as a “flop captain” and slamming his leadership as ineffective.

Abhishek, however, refuses to admit fault.

He says the rooms looked fine “apne hisaab se” and dismisses Baseer’s concerns. This only added fuel to the fire.

The confrontation turns murkier when Abhishek calls Baseer “lachak,” leaving the latter fuming.

“What are you trying to say? Are you questioning my sexuality? You’re commenting on my walk?” he asks.

The fight spiraled further, with both exchanging abuses, a shocking turn, especially since Abhishek has always maintained that he doesn’t use bad words.

In the end, Baseer labels Abhishek a “two-faced personality,” while Abhishek continues to disgrace him.

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Bigg Boss Drama Abhishek Bajaj Captaincy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Cities
Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 2 Years
Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 2 Years
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif Flaunts Baby Bump As She And Vicky Kaushal Expect First Child
It’s Official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Post
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute
Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget