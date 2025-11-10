Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj And Neelam Giri Evicted In Shocking Double Elimination

Bigg Boss 19 saw a double eviction, with Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj leaving just before the finale. Neelam struggled with screen presence, while Abhishek was a strategic player.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Bigg Boss Season 19 inches closer to its much-anticipated grand finale, the competition inside the house has reached an all-time high. In a surprising twist this week, the reality show witnessed a double eviction, leading to the unexpected exit of Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri.

Their departure has now paved the way for the show’s Top 10 contestants — Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, and Pranit More.

Neelam Giri’s Journey Comes to an End

Neelam Giri, who had been the first contestant nominated for eviction, often found herself on the receiving end of host Salman Khan’s reminders to participate more actively in the show.

Despite her attempts to improve, her limited screen presence remained a point of discussion both inside the house and among fans online. Unfortunately, her efforts fell short as she became one of the two evicted contestants this week.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Bigg Boss (@biggbosscolors.tv)

Abhishek Bajaj’s Strong Game Cut Short

On the other hand, Abhishek Bajaj stood out as a strategic and strong player, known for his sharp understanding of the game and survival tactics. Throughout his stint, Abhishek was frequently at the centre of heated debates and rivalries, particularly with Gaurav Khanna, with whom he shared a dynamic mix of friendship and friction that kept audiences hooked.

He, however, maintained a strong bond with Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, and Mridul Tiwari, often seen supporting them during challenging moments.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Bigg Boss (@biggbosscolors.tv)

Pranit More’s Crucial Decision

In a tense eviction round, host Salman Khan first declared Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna safe. Then, Pranit More was given the power to save one contestant among Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Neelam Giri. Pranit ultimately chose to save Ashnoor, resulting in the elimination of Abhishek and Neelam — marking one of the most emotional moments of the season so far.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Bigg Boss 19 Abhishek Bajaj Neelam Giri
