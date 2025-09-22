Avika Gor And Milind Chandwani Set To Tie The Knot In September? Here’s What We Know

Television star Avika Gor is all set to marry fiancé Milind Chandwani on September 30, 2025, during the auspicious days of Navratri. The couple, who feature on the celebrity reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, made the big announcement by unveiling their wedding invite on national television.

Avika On Her Dream Wedding

Avika admitted that the reality of her upcoming marriage is still sinking in. “There are days when I wake up and remind myself that it’s real. I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life,” she said.

Choosing to marry on television was a personal and emotional decision. “I wanted my audience, who have been such an important part of my journey, to also be a part of this special moment. I always told my parents — it will either be a court marriage that no one will know about, or a grand wedding that the whole world will celebrate. It’s like my childhood dream is coming true,” she added.

Avika shared that her family has been equally supportive. “My mom was so emotional when the wedding invite was revealed on set. Now, with everyone involved, it feels like a big fat Indian wedding, not just ours,” she said.

The celebrations will begin on September 22, the first day of Navratri, with a visit to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple. “We will send out the invites after we visit the Siddhivinayak Mandir, making this all the more special,” Avika revealed.

Guest List & Industry Blessings

Singer Neha Kakkar and spiritual leader Radhe Maa are among the special guests expected to attend. Some of Avika’s industry friends, including Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Jannat Zubair, and Aly Goni, will miss the wedding due to work commitments but have sent their blessings through heartfelt messages and videos.

She also received warm wishes from senior actors. “Nagarjuna sir has always been like family to me. He sent across his warm wishes for the wedding, and that truly made me emotional. Even Anupam (Kher) sir and Mahesh (Bhatt) sir have sent their love, which makes me all the more emotional,” Avika said.

Pati Patni Aur Panga: The Reality Show

The wedding will be part of Pati Patni Aur Panga, hosted by Sonali Bendre and comedian Munawar Faruqui. The show also features celebrity couples like Abhinav Shukla–Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, Swara Bhasker–Fahad Ahmad, Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, and Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar.

Counting down the days, Avika said, “Every morning I wake up and think — oh my God, it’s happening. My mind has started counting the days until we finally take our pheras.”