Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Premiere: SRK, Suhana, & Bollywood Elite Grace The Starry Night

Aryan Khan's ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: SRK, Suhana, & Bollywood Elite Grace The Starry Night

Aryan Khan's first web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood* premiered in BKC, Mumbai, with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ranbir-Alia, and other Bollywood icons in attendance. Streaming on Netflix from Sept 18

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 07:42 AM (IST)

A galaxy of stars descended at the grand premiere of the streaming show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ in the BKC area of Mumbai on Wednesday. The who’s who of Hindi cinema, and the corporate world assembled to hail the debut of the son of one of the biggest megastars in the world.

Shah Rukh Khan along with his family including his wife Gauri Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, elder son Aryan Khan and younger one AbRam Khan, welcomed the attendees setting the stage of his elder son’s ambitious debut.

At one point during the event, Aryan even turned photographer to capture his father and the paparazzi station at the venue in his frame. The Khans emerged as the focal point of the evening with their impeccable sense of style. The family commanded the spotlight with their striking looks as they were dressed to the nines. While Aryan opted for a sleek leather jacket over a casual tee, Suhana turned heads in a mustard-yellow slit gown.

SRK again appeared with an arm-sling as he continues to recover from the after-effects of one of the closest companions in his career, the injury from shooting. However, the megastar turned it around, and wore the arm-sling as a statement, “A father standing tall despite a thousand cuts for his son”.

From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the evening saw some of the industry's biggest names in attendance.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan's first project as a director and creator, co-written alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The series is set to stream from September 18, 2025 on the streaming giant, Netflix.

The OTT series presents a genre-bending narrative and also features cameos from the biggest stars of Hindi cinema including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar, among others.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 07:42 AM (IST)
Netflix India SHAH RUKH KHAN Aryan Khan Aryan Khan Debut SRK + Suhana KHan The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Bollywood Premiere Aryan Khan Director Bollywood OTT Series
