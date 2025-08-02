Television stars Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have made a heartfelt appeal on social media after two teenage girls, including the daughter of their house help, went missing in Mumbai. The couple took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures of the missing girls and urge the public and authorities to help locate them.

The post revealed that their house help Kanta’s daughter, Saloni, along with her friend Neha, have been untraceable since the morning of July 31. They were last seen around 10 a.m. near the Vakola area in Mumbai. Despite an FIR being lodged at Malvani Police Station, the girls' whereabouts remain unknown.

“They’re family,” says Ankita and Vicky

Along with the photographs and the FIR image, Ankita and Vicky wrote an emotional message underscoring the gravity of the situation. “Our house help Kanta’s daughter and her daughter’s friend, Saloni and Neha, have been missing since 31st July, 10 AM. They were last seen near the Vakola area. An FIR has already been filed at Malvani Police Station, but their whereabouts are still unknown.”

Calling the girls part of their extended family, they added, “They are not just part of our home, they’re family. We are deeply worried and request everyone, especially @mumbaipolice and #Mumbaikars, to help us spread the word and assist in any way possible to bring them back safely.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

The couple concluded their appeal with a request for any leads: “If anyone has seen or heard anything, please reach out immediately or report to the nearest police station. Your support and prayers mean everything right now.” They also tagged Mumbai Police, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and others to escalate the matter.

Ankita and Vicky’s recent TV stint

The couple, known for their endearing presence on-screen, recently featured on the reality show 'Laughter Chef', hosted by Bharti Singh. Sharing space with celebrities like Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra, and Elvish Yadav, the duo became fan favourites.

As the show wrapped up, Ankita and Vicky shared a gratitude-filled video on Instagram. “Firstly, a big thank you to all the audience who loved and appreciated the show so much. Your love has been felt, and it truly keeps us going,” they wrote. Ankita added that she would miss Laughter Chef as it had given her an “extended family.”