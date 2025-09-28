Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionIs Ankita Lokhande Pregnant? Actress Hints At Future Child In Instagram Post

Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant? Actress Hints At Future Child In Instagram Post

Ankita Lokhande's birthday wish to producer Sandeep Singh sparked pregnancy rumors with a mention of her "future child" with husband Vicky Jain.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Ankita Lokhande recently shared heartfelt birthday wishes for her friend and producer Sandeep Singh, sparking attention when she mentioned her future child with husband Vicky Jain. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, posting a series of pictures with Sandeep and Vicky, along with a touching note about their friendship and bond.

Heartfelt Birthday Message

Ankita wrote, “Happy Birthday, Sandeep! God bless you always. I tried calling, but as usual your phone didn’t connect. Still, I just want to tell you how thankful I am for always being there. You are an amazing person, and the way you came yesterday, showing such concern, expressing so much about me, about Vicky, and even about our future child, touched me deeply.”

Appreciation for Friendship and Bond

She continued, “I could feel your genuine care, and I’m grateful that you’re in our lives. I’m also glad that Vicky values and respects you, that he listens and understands. It makes me so happy that my friend is also so close to my husband. I truly wish this bond just grows stronger with time, and that the three of us continue to stand together. Your Shivaji will definitely rock, and I know you are going to be an incredible director who will create pure magic on screen. Happy birthday once again.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Fans React to Pregnancy Hint

Netizens were quick to notice Ankita’s mention of a “future child.”

One user commented, “Future child!! Wait whattt? Are you... @lokhandeankita,” while another wrote, “Are you expecting wow congrats.”

Longstanding Bond With Sandeep Singh

Sandeep Singh also shared a close bond with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita, Sandeep, and Sushant had a friendship rooted in mutual respect and camaraderie. Sandeep, a longtime friend of both, often described Sushant as deeply ambitious yet sensitive. Together, the three represented a trusted circle in the entertainment industry, beyond professional associations.

 

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy
