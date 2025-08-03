Ankita Lokhande Defends Premanand Ji Maharaj After His ‘Purity’ Comment Sparks Row

Premanand Ji Maharaj, one of India's most revered spiritual figures, has found himself at the center of controversy after a video clip from one of his discourses went viral. The spiritual guru, known for his traditional teachings, was accused by social media users of making a derogatory statement against women, sparking an intense backlash online.

The particular clip showed Maharaj saying, “Only 2 to 4 girls out of 100 are pure in today’s times,” which many perceived as a gender-biased comment. The remark quickly caught fire on various platforms, leading to widespread criticism and debates about double standards in spirituality.

Rajiv Adatia Defends Maharaj

Celebrity MasterChef alum and social media personality Rajiv Adatia responded to the controversy by uploading the full, unedited video of the speech. He clarified that Premanand Ji’s message was intended for both men and women and was taken out of context.

“Bilkul sahi kaha!!! Kaan kholo!! Dono ladki aur ladke ke liye bola hai!! And what he’s speaking is the utmost truth! Full support for Premanand Ji Maharaj!!” Rajiv wrote, urging people to listen to the full message instead of reacting to a clipped soundbite.

In the caption of his post, Rajiv further elaborated, “What has he said wrong, tell me?? This was a generic statement about both genders, not just one! Jab insaan sach bolta hai toh karwa lagta hai!... This man is a national treasure of India! We support you!!”

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Appeal To Mumbai Police After House Help’s Daughter Goes Missing

Ankita Lokhande Shares Rajiv’s Message

Actor Ankita Lokhande also came out in support of Premanand Ji Maharaj. Reposting Rajiv Adatia’s reel on her social media, Ankita echoed similar sentiments, standing by the spiritual leader amid the controversy.

The reel received appreciation from many followers and admirers of the guru, who felt his teachings had been misinterpreted.

Public Divided Over ‘Purity’ Comment

Vrindavan-based spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj has reportedly received a death threat following backlash over a recent statement on youth and morality. Premanand Maharaj recently made headlines after making a statement advising the youth to adopt a disciplined and moral lifestyle. He also criticised the growing culture of romantic relationships among youngsters—particularly boyfriend-girlfriend dynamics—calling it a harmful trend in modern society.

While some praised the Maharaj for voicing traditional values, others took offense at his remarks, especially one controversial line that was perceived as targeting women.