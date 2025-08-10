Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAmar Upadhyay On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: ‘I Give My All To Every Scene’

Amar Upadhyay On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: 'I Give My All To Every Scene'

Amar Upadhyay is delighted with the positive reception of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2," attributing its success to blending nostalgia with modern storytelling.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 09:29 PM (IST)

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" has received a positive response from the audience, and actor Amar Upadhyay, who plays Mihir Virani, is thrilled.

According to Amar, the key lies in striking a balance between the charm of the original drama and today’s sensibilities.

"I think it’s the perfect mix of nostalgia and fresh storytelling. The original Kyunki holds such a special place in people’s hearts, and with Kyunki 2, we’ve managed to bring that emotional connect back but in a way that resonates with today’s generation," he shared.

Amar claimed that for him, stepping back into the shoes of Mihir was all about embracing evolution. He added that back then, Mihir used to be gentle, traditional, and very much a man of his time; however, in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" he has evolved.

"He’s still grounded, but there’s more emotional depth, more space for vulnerability," Amar went on to explain.

Reflecting on the vulnerability shown in a memorable scene where Mihir breaks down on Tulsi’s shoulder, he added, “It was a bit of both; planned and in the moment. I didn’t hold back, and that’s why the audience connected so deeply."

Reacting to being tagged as the "green flag" of Indian television, Amar said, "If people see Mihir, and me, in that light, then I must be doing something right. We need more 'green flags' on television as well as real life."

Overcoming the massive pressure of TRPs, Amar focuses on what he can control - giving his 100% on set, then going home and spending quality time with his family. "After that, it’s in the audience’s hands," he added.

Amidst all this, Amar is extremely grateful for the love showered upon "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" by the audience.

"You’ve welcomed Mihir and Tulsi back into your homes, and that means everything to us. We’ll keep giving you stories and moments that stay with you long after the episode ends," he concluded.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Published at : 10 Aug 2025 09:29 PM (IST)
Amar Upadhyay Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
