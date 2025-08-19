Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19: A Look Back At Past Winners And Where They Are Now

Bigg Boss 19: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is ready to light up television once again as the host of Bigg Boss. The upcoming season comes with a quirky theme, ‘demo-crazy’, where housemates will be given complete freedom to run the game themselves. While Bigg Boss takes a step back, Salman will continue to play a crucial role in steering the show.

This season is set to be digital-first, premiering exclusively on JioHotstar before airing on television. The excitement is already buzzing, with rumored contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Payal Gaming, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Siwet Tomar, Kahnk Waghnani, and Shafak Naaz. The official lineup will be revealed on August 24.

But before we meet the new batch of contestants, let’s take a look at how past winners of Bigg Boss have fared after their victories:

Rahul Roy

The Aashiqui star created history as the very first Bigg Boss champion. Nearly two decades later, Rahul Roy continues to act and has even turned producer.

Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh became a reality TV sensation with back-to-back wins on Roadies 5 and Bigg Boss 2. Today, he stays connected with fans through social media reels but has kept away from mainstream television.

Vindu Dara Singh

Son of legendary Dara Singh, Vindu bagged the Bigg Boss 3 trophy and continues to work in films. His last big-screen outing was Son of Sardaar 2.

Shweta Tiwari

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star was already a household name when she won Bigg Boss 4. Post her win, she balanced TV and Bhojpuri cinema while becoming one of the highest-paid actresses on Indian television.

Juhi Parmar

The Kumkum actress won Bigg Boss 5 in 2011. While she took a long sabbatical from TV, Juhi returned briefly in the web series Yeh Meri Family.

Urvashi Dholakia

Best remembered for her unforgettable vamp characters, Urvashi lifted the trophy in Season 6. She remains active on social media, often collaborating with her sons.

Gauahar Khan

Known for her fierce gameplay, Gauahar emerged victorious in Season 7. She later took up OTT projects, married influencer Zaid Darbar, became a mother, and has since built a strong digital presence.

Gautam Gulati

The Season 8 winner hasn’t pursued acting much but thrives in reality television. He was last spotted as a gang leader on Roadies Double Trouble.

Prince Narula

After winning Bigg Boss 9, Prince solidified his space in the reality TV world. Like Gautam, he has returned to Roadies multiple times.

Manveer Gurjar

The first non-celebrity to win (Bigg Boss 10), Manveer transitioned from a dairy business to acting and content creation.

Shilpa Shinde

The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai star won Season 11 and later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, she shifted base to Karjat for a quieter life.

Dipika Kakar

After winning Season 12, Dipika took a step back for family and later appeared in Celebrity MasterChef. She is currently undergoing treatment for liver cancer.

Sidharth Shukla

One of the most celebrated winners, Sidharth (Bigg Boss 13) ruled TV and films before his untimely demise in 2021 due to a heart attack.

Rubina Dilaik

Winner of Season 14, Rubina continues to stay active on screen. Post motherhood, she has ventured into OTT and is currently appearing in Pati, Patni Aur Panga with husband Abhinav Shukla.

Tejasswi Prakash

After winning Season 15, Tejasswi starred in Naagin 6, explored OTT, and is also making waves in reality shows.

MC Stan

The rapper stayed away from TV post his Season 16 win but is focusing on his independent music career while also filming for an Amazon Prime project.

Munawar Faruqui

The stand-up comic turned Bigg Boss 17 winner is now balancing OTT acting projects, hosting gigs, and music videos.

Karanveer Mehra

After Khatron Ke Khiladi, Karanveer entered and won Bigg Boss 18. He has since been working on music videos and upcoming shows.