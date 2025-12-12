Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTearful Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra’s Unfulfilled Wish At Delhi Prayer Meet

Tearful Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra’s Unfulfilled Wish At Delhi Prayer Meet

Hema Malini turned emotional at a Delhi prayer meet for Dharmendra, calling his death an “inconsolable shock” as she remembered their bond and revealed his unfinished dream of writing a book.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actor and parliamentarian Hema Malini was overcome with emotion as she took the stage at a prayer meeting held in Delhi to honour the memory of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra. Speaking before an audience gathered at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath, she described his passing as an “inconsolable shock” and reflected on a dream he never got to fulfil.

Hema Malini's tribute to  Dharmendra

Held on Thursday, the memorial saw Hema Malini accompanied by her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, as she delivered a heartfelt tribute. Struggling to hold back tears, she spoke about the void left behind by the end of their long and resilient companionship.

“The whole world is mourning his passing, but for me, it is an inconsolable shock, the breaking of a companionship that stood the test of time,” she said, her voice quivering.

Hema went on to reveal Dharmendra’s long-standing desire to publish a book—a wish that remained incomplete. She fondly recalled how effortlessly he would slip into poetry, often penning Urdu verses inspired by everyday moments.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

“Over time, a hidden aspect of his personality emerged… jab woh Urdi ki Shayari karne lage. Unki khaas baat yahi thi koi bhi paristithi ho woh uske anusar turant ek sher suna dete the...yeh unki khoobi thi… I often told him he should write a book - his fans would have loved it. So, he was very serious about it and was planning everything but woh kaam par adhura reh gaya,” she added.

Hema Malini on her journey with Dharmendra

Reflecting on their journey—from co-stars to life partners—Hema shared, “Jis shakhs ke saath maine kai filmon mein pyaar ka abhinay kiya, wahi mere jeevansaathi ban gaye… Woh mere liye prernadayak ek mazboot stambh bankar har shan, har kadam pe mere saath khadey rahe.”

The Delhi prayer meet, organised by Hema along with Esha and Ahana on December 11, was attended by several political leaders, including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and actor-politician Kangana Ranaut.

This came weeks after a separate memorial organised in Mumbai on November 27 by Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. While Hema and her daughters did not attend that gathering, she hosted a private ceremony at her residence on the same day.

Dharmendra, who first married Prakash Kaur in 1954, is survived by his children Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeeta from his first marriage, and daughters Esha and Ahana from his marriage to Hema.

Dharmendra's death

The actor passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, just days before his 90th birthday. He had recently been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital and was recovering at home. Dharmendra was cremated on November 25 in Mumbai. His final screen appearance will be in the war drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hema Malini Dharmendra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Census 2027 Gets Cabinet Nod; India To Conduct Massive Count In Two Phases
Census 2027 Gets Cabinet Nod; India To Conduct Massive Count In Two Phases
India
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
World
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget