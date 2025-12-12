Tearful Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra’s Unfulfilled Wish At Delhi Prayer Meet

Veteran actor and parliamentarian Hema Malini was overcome with emotion as she took the stage at a prayer meeting held in Delhi to honour the memory of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra. Speaking before an audience gathered at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath, she described his passing as an “inconsolable shock” and reflected on a dream he never got to fulfil.

Hema Malini's tribute to Dharmendra

Held on Thursday, the memorial saw Hema Malini accompanied by her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, as she delivered a heartfelt tribute. Struggling to hold back tears, she spoke about the void left behind by the end of their long and resilient companionship.

“The whole world is mourning his passing, but for me, it is an inconsolable shock, the breaking of a companionship that stood the test of time,” she said, her voice quivering.

Hema went on to reveal Dharmendra’s long-standing desire to publish a book—a wish that remained incomplete. She fondly recalled how effortlessly he would slip into poetry, often penning Urdu verses inspired by everyday moments.

“Over time, a hidden aspect of his personality emerged… jab woh Urdi ki Shayari karne lage. Unki khaas baat yahi thi koi bhi paristithi ho woh uske anusar turant ek sher suna dete the...yeh unki khoobi thi… I often told him he should write a book - his fans would have loved it. So, he was very serious about it and was planning everything but woh kaam par adhura reh gaya,” she added.

Hema Malini on her journey with Dharmendra

Reflecting on their journey—from co-stars to life partners—Hema shared, “Jis shakhs ke saath maine kai filmon mein pyaar ka abhinay kiya, wahi mere jeevansaathi ban gaye… Woh mere liye prernadayak ek mazboot stambh bankar har shan, har kadam pe mere saath khadey rahe.”

The Delhi prayer meet, organised by Hema along with Esha and Ahana on December 11, was attended by several political leaders, including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and actor-politician Kangana Ranaut.

This came weeks after a separate memorial organised in Mumbai on November 27 by Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. While Hema and her daughters did not attend that gathering, she hosted a private ceremony at her residence on the same day.

Dharmendra, who first married Prakash Kaur in 1954, is survived by his children Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeeta from his first marriage, and daughters Esha and Ahana from his marriage to Hema.

Dharmendra's death

The actor passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, just days before his 90th birthday. He had recently been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital and was recovering at home. Dharmendra was cremated on November 25 in Mumbai. His final screen appearance will be in the war drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda.