Sudipto Sen Breaks Silence After Kerala CM Slams The Kerala Story’s National Award Win

Director Sudipto Sen has responded to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recent criticism of The Kerala Story after its unexpected win at the 71st National Film Awards. The film bagged top honours for Best Director and Best Cinematography, sparking renewed controversy due to its politically charged narrative.

Kerala CM Calls Win a ‘Grave Insult’

Following the announcement, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan voiced his disapproval on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “By honouring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala’s image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the #NationalFilmAwards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar.” He added that the decision was “an insult” to Kerala’s values of harmony and democratic spirit.

Sudipto Sen’s Message to Kerala CM

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sudipto Sen addressed the Kerala CM’s remarks. “I think Pinayari Vijayan, sir, who is a very senior and seasoned politician, hasn't seen my film. Had he seen my film, he wouldn't have made this comment,” Sen said. He also referred to a statement made by Vijayan over a decade ago in Delhi, which echoed concerns about extremist activity in Kerala—a statement the CM reportedly defended back then.

Sen also pushed back against accusations of misinformation. “I am not a politician, but they are seasoned politicians. I have nothing to say to a political comment, because their job is to do politics. I am a filmmaker. What I can tell you is that we have given 12 years of research to this film,” he said. Sen noted that he met over 500 girls during the research phase and provided evidence for every dialogue when the Censor Board took two months to clear the film.

“I stand by every dialogue and visual of the film. Nobody can discredit me by just putting a comment on Instagram or Twitter,” he added.

Before concluding, the filmmaker extended an olive branch. “My earnest request to Pinayari Vijayan, sir, is that he should see the film and see if I am wrong. If he can find one line or sentence in the film wrong, he should tell me,” Sen urged.

About The Kerala Story

Starring Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story centers around a group of young women from Kerala who are radicalised by ISIS militants. The film stirred nationwide debate with its controversial claim that 32,000 women had undergone similar experiences—a figure later removed following a court order. Despite criticism, the film resonated with audiences, grossing over ₹300 crore at the box office.