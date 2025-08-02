Kartik Aaryan Denies Involvement in Controversial US Event After FWICE Letter

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has come under the scanner after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) raised objections to his scheduled appearance at a U.S.-based event being organised by a Pakistani-owned business. The event, titled Azadi Utsav, The Indian Independence Day, is slated to be held in Houston on August 15, 2025, and features Kartik as the lead guest, according to a promotional poster circulated online.

FWICE raises red flag over organiser’s identity

In a formal letter addressed to Kartik Aaryan, FWICE expressed “deep concern” over the actor’s association with the event. The federation pointed out that the celebration is being organised by Aga’s Restaurant and Catering, a business owned by Mr. Shaukat Maredia, a Pakistani national.

“It is with a sense of deep concern and responsibility that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) brings to your notice a matter involving your scheduled participation… While such events are a source of pride and cultural expression for Indians abroad, we regret to inform you that this specific program is being organized by a Pakistani-owned restaurant,” the letter read.

FWICE also noted that the same restaurant is hosting another event on August 14, 2025, to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day — a detail that further fueled their disapproval.

Federation calls for immediate withdrawal

The letter stressed the importance of Kartik distancing himself from the event, stating that such associations could reflect poorly on Indian artists if not handled responsibly.

“We believe you may not have been fully aware of the organizers’ background or affiliations. If so, we strongly urge you to immediately withdraw your participation from this event. However, if you were aware, it becomes a matter of even greater concern — and we expect a clarification and immediate distancing from such associations,” FWICE added in its communication.

Javed Ali also urged to reconsider upcoming show

FWICE also mentioned that they had issued a similar letter to playback singer Javed Ali, urging him to reconsider performing at an event scheduled for August 31, which reportedly involves Pakistani singers. The letter addressed to both artists calls for decisions that align with their “responsibility as Indian artists.”

“We hope you will take this matter with the seriousness it demands and act in a manner befitting your responsibility as an Indian artist,” FWICE concluded.

Soon after, Kartik Aaryan's team responded to the controversy.

Kartik Aaryan's statement

Actor Kartik Aaryan has clarified his position following the controversy surrounding his reported participation in Azadi Utsav, The Indian Independence Day, an event set to be held in Houston, USA. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had earlier raised objections, claiming the programme was being organised by a Pakistani-owned establishment.

Responding to the concerns, Kartik Aaryan’s team issued an official statement, putting an end to speculation around the actor’s association with the event.

“Kartik Aaryan is not associated with this event in any capacity. He has never made an official announcement about participating in this event. We have contacted the organizers and requested to remove all promotional materials featuring his name and image,” the statement read.

The actor’s team has acted promptly to address the matter, distancing him from the event and seeking the removal of any unauthorised promotional content bearing his likeness. The move comes after FWICE expressed its disapproval, questioning the actor’s involvement due to the alleged affiliations of the event’s organisers.

With the clarification now public, Kartik Aaryan has effectively put rumours to rest, reiterating that he had no knowledge of or connection to the Houston-based event. The incident also serves as a reminder of the growing scrutiny public figures face regarding their appearances, especially on international platforms.