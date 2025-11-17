Standing Up For Nature: Pawan Kalyan’s Operation Aranya Inspires Public Trust

In a bold and honest step that marks a new beginning for Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister and Forest & Environment Minister Pawan Kalyan has shown what true leadership looks like. Taking charge of the investigation into the illegal occupation of forest land by the family of former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that no one is above the law.

After an aerial survey revealed that while 75.74 acres were shown as patta land as per records, an additional 32.63 acres of Reserve Forest land had been illegally encroached and merged with the existing area, and even the patta land itself carried several serious discrepancies, he ordered a full and transparent inquiry, directing officials to make all details public. His message is simple - forest land belongs to the people and must be protected, not misused for personal gain. Pawan Kalyan’s focus is not just on exposing the wrong, but on fixing the system that allowed it.

He has asked officials to digitise land records, remove fake entries, and put all encroachment details online so every citizen can see the truth. This kind of openness and accountability is something rarely seen in politics, and it shows Pawan Kalyan’s commitment to clean governance and justice for all. He is proving that protecting the environment is not just a duty - it’s a moral responsibility.

Through #OperationAranya, Pawan Kalyan has launched a strong campaign to save Andhra Pradesh’s green heritage. His actions show his deep love for nature and his belief that every acre of forest is a treasure that must be preserved for future generations. By standing firm against powerful individuals and political pressure, he is earning people’s respect and restoring their faith that the government truly works for the common good.

Looking ahead, Pawan Kalyan’s vision is clear to reclaim every inch of encroached land, to punish those responsible, and to protect forests forever. His sincerity, courage, and sense of duty are inspiring many across the state. Under his leadership, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a new kind of governance - one that stands for truth, transparency, and the protection of nature.