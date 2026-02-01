Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSreeleela Joins Dhanush’s Upcoming Film D55, Makers Call It A ‘Grand New Beginning’

Sreeleela Joins Dhanush’s Upcoming Film D55, Makers Call It A ‘Grand New Beginning’

Actor Sreeleela comes onboard Dhanush’s next film D55. Directed by Amaran filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, the project is backed by Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios.

By : ANI | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai, February 1: Actor Sreeleela has officially come onboard for Dhanush's next project, tentatively titled 'D55'. On Saturday, the makers confirmed the news on social media, along with pictures of Sreeleela with the team.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wunderbar Films (@wunderbarfilms)

"You didn't see this coming. Welcoming the dazzling damsel @sreeleela14 on board #D55," the makers wrote.

The update came just a few days after Dhanush was confirmed a part of the film.

Wunderbar Films posted the update on X, calling the project a "grand new beginning" and sharing that they are teaming up with R Take Studios for the film.

"#D55 - a grand new beginning @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon!" the makers wrote in the announcement post.

Directed by 'Amaran' filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, the film's music will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Further details about 'D55', its plot, and the remaining cast are yet to be unveiled.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film tells the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It is jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Looking ahead, Dhanush will also be seen in the action-thriller Kara, directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja. The film follows a man caught between right and wrong as he tries to protect his family while facing the consequences of his past actions. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has joined Dhanush's upcoming project tentatively titled 'D55'?

Actor Sreeleela has officially joined Dhanush's upcoming project, tentatively titled 'D55'. The makers confirmed her inclusion on social media.

Who is directing Dhanush's 'D55'?

The film 'D55' is being directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who is also known for the film 'Amaran'.

Who is composing the music for 'D55'?

The music for 'D55' will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Further details about the film are yet to be announced.

Which production houses are involved in 'D55'?

Wunderbar Films is associating with R Take Studios for the massive project 'D55'. Updates about the film are expected soon.

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanush South Cinema Sreeleela D55 Film
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash
Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash
Cities
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Budget
Budget 2026: India Reworks Aid To Neighbours, Bangladesh Takes Hit After Cut
Budget 2026: India Reworks Aid To Neighbours, Bangladesh Takes Hit After Cut
World
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Trade & Export Update: India Extends Duty-Free Imports to Boost Leather, Textile, Defense & Energy
Finance Update: India Revises STT, MAT, and Indirect Tax Rates to Boost Market & Exports
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget