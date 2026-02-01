Sreeleela Joins Dhanush’s Upcoming Film D55, Makers Call It A ‘Grand New Beginning’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mumbai, February 1: Actor Sreeleela has officially come onboard for Dhanush's next project, tentatively titled 'D55'. On Saturday, the makers confirmed the news on social media, along with pictures of Sreeleela with the team.

"You didn't see this coming. Welcoming the dazzling damsel @sreeleela14 on board #D55," the makers wrote.

The update came just a few days after Dhanush was confirmed a part of the film.

Wunderbar Films posted the update on X, calling the project a "grand new beginning" and sharing that they are teaming up with R Take Studios for the film.

"#D55 - a grand new beginning @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon!" the makers wrote in the announcement post.

Directed by 'Amaran' filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, the film's music will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Further details about 'D55', its plot, and the remaining cast are yet to be unveiled.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film tells the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It is jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Looking ahead, Dhanush will also be seen in the action-thriller Kara, directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja. The film follows a man caught between right and wrong as he tries to protect his family while facing the consequences of his past actions.

