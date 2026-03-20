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Actor and TVK chief Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, originally slated for a January 9 release ahead of Pongal, has been delayed due to the absence of certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, intended as a celebratory theatrical send-off before Vijay’s political entry, has yet to secure clearance.

With Tamil Nadu elections scheduled for April 23 and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the matter now rests with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Calling it an “interesting question”, she described the situation as “unprecedented” and indicated that the ECI would take a final decision on whether the film can be released during or before the elections.

Confusion Over Certification Process

Reports on the certification process remain conflicting. According to The Week, the CBFC failed to attend a scheduled screening in Chennai for a revised version of the film. However, DT Next reported that the film was viewed in Mumbai and subsequently sent to the ECI for review.

The filmmakers have not made any official statement regarding the certification status.

Dispute Over Certification And Objections

The CBFC had initially postponed the film’s review from March 9 to March 17. Reports suggest that members of the examining committee did not attend a scheduled screening in Chennai.

While the producers claim they were verbally informed that the film would receive a UA 16+ certification, the CBFC has stated that a committee member raised concerns that the film could “hurt sentiments”. A revising committee is yet to view the film, despite the producers approaching the court.

Star Cast And Production

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles.