Jana Nayagan has been delayed because it has not yet received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Tamil Nadu Polls Cast Shadow On Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Chief Electoral Officer Calls It ‘Unprecedented’
Reports on the certification process remain conflicting. According to The Week, the CBFC failed to attend a scheduled screening in Chennai for a revised version of the film.
Actor and TVK chief Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, originally slated for a January 9 release ahead of Pongal, has been delayed due to the absence of certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, intended as a celebratory theatrical send-off before Vijay’s political entry, has yet to secure clearance.
With Tamil Nadu elections scheduled for April 23 and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the matter now rests with the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Calling it an “interesting question”, she described the situation as “unprecedented” and indicated that the ECI would take a final decision on whether the film can be released during or before the elections.
Confusion Over Certification Process
Reports on the certification process remain conflicting. According to The Week, the CBFC failed to attend a scheduled screening in Chennai for a revised version of the film. However, DT Next reported that the film was viewed in Mumbai and subsequently sent to the ECI for review.
The filmmakers have not made any official statement regarding the certification status.
Dispute Over Certification And Objections
The CBFC had initially postponed the film’s review from March 9 to March 17. Reports suggest that members of the examining committee did not attend a scheduled screening in Chennai.
While the producers claim they were verbally informed that the film would receive a UA 16+ certification, the CBFC has stated that a committee member raised concerns that the film could “hurt sentiments”. A revising committee is yet to view the film, despite the producers approaching the court.
Star Cast And Production
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, been delayed?
Who will decide if Jana Nayagan can be released during the elections?
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will make the final decision on whether the film can be released during or before the elections.
What are the conflicting reports about the film's certification process?
Some reports state the CBFC missed a scheduled screening, while others say the film was viewed in Mumbai and sent to the ECI for review.
What were the stated reasons for the CBFC's hesitation to certify Jana Nayagan?
There are conflicting reports, but one suggests a committee member raised concerns that the film could