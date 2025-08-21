Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaVijay Sethupathi & Nithya Menen’s 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' Gets OTT Release Date, Know Details

Vijay Sethupathi & Nithya Menen’s 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' Gets OTT Release Date, Know Details

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's romantic comedy 'Thalaivan Thalaivii', directed by Pandiraj, premieres on Prime Video August 22.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fans of Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen have reason to rejoice as their much-awaited romantic comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Pandiraj, is set to premiere on Prime Video from August 22.

The streaming platform made the announcement on Instagram, unveiling the official poster featuring the lead stars along with the caption: “Get ready to fall in love with Aagasaveeran and Perarasi... twice #ThalaivanThalaiviiOnPrime, Aug 22.”

About Thalaivan Thalaivii

Thalaivan Thalaivii presents an engaging blend of romance, humor, emotions, and drama, centering on real-life relationships. The film tells the story of Aagasaveeran, a charismatic parotta master, and Perarasi, an independent and well-educated woman.

What begins as playful banter between the two gradually evolves into deep affection, culminating in marriage. However, their blissful marital journey takes a sharp turn as meddlesome relatives and underlying family politics cause constant clashes, testing their bond.

The movie also stars Yogi Babu and Kaali Venkat in supporting roles, adding depth and humour to the narrative.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Think Music India (@thinkmusicofficial)

From VJS51 to Thalaivan Thalaivii

The project was officially announced in August 2024 under the working title VJS51, marking Vijay Sethupathi’s 51st film as a lead actor. The official title Thalaivan Thalaivii was revealed in May 2025, heightening fan anticipation.

Principal photography took place between August 2024 and February 2025 across Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. The film boasts music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by M. Sukumar, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Projects

Following Thalaivan Thalaivii, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Train, a Tamil thriller directed by Mysskin and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under V. Creations. The film stars Shruti Haasan alongside Sethupathi, with music by Mysskin and cinematography by Fowzia Fathima.

The actor was last seen in the romantic crime comedy Ace, directed by Arumuga Kumar, featuring Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, B. S. Avinash, and Babloo Prithiveeraj. Notably, Arumuga Kumar’s 7Cs Entertainment had announced the film in May 2023 under the tentative title Vijay Sethupathi 51, which later evolved into Thalaivan Thalaivii.

 

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nithya Menen Prime Video Vijay SEthupathi Thalaivan Thalaivii
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Maar Nahi Dalna Tha’: Disturbing Chat Of Accused Student Goes Viral In Ahmedabad; Protesters Block Roads
‘Maar Nahi Dalna Tha’: Disturbing Chat Of Accused Student Goes Viral In Ahmedabad; Protesters Block Roads
Cities
Calcutta University Students Assaulted At Market, Called 'Bangladeshis' For Speaking In Bengali
Calcutta University Students Assaulted At Market, Called 'Bangladeshis'
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
World
IMF Urges Pakistan To Boost Fiscal Transparency, Limit Mid-Year Budget Changes
IMF Urges Pakistan To Boost Fiscal Transparency, Limit Mid-Year Budget Changes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget