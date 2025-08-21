Vijay Sethupathi & Nithya Menen’s 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' Gets OTT Release Date, Know Details

Fans of Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen have reason to rejoice as their much-awaited romantic comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Pandiraj, is set to premiere on Prime Video from August 22.

The streaming platform made the announcement on Instagram, unveiling the official poster featuring the lead stars along with the caption: “Get ready to fall in love with Aagasaveeran and Perarasi... twice #ThalaivanThalaiviiOnPrime, Aug 22.”

About Thalaivan Thalaivii

Thalaivan Thalaivii presents an engaging blend of romance, humor, emotions, and drama, centering on real-life relationships. The film tells the story of Aagasaveeran, a charismatic parotta master, and Perarasi, an independent and well-educated woman.

What begins as playful banter between the two gradually evolves into deep affection, culminating in marriage. However, their blissful marital journey takes a sharp turn as meddlesome relatives and underlying family politics cause constant clashes, testing their bond.

The movie also stars Yogi Babu and Kaali Venkat in supporting roles, adding depth and humour to the narrative.

From VJS51 to Thalaivan Thalaivii

The project was officially announced in August 2024 under the working title VJS51, marking Vijay Sethupathi’s 51st film as a lead actor. The official title Thalaivan Thalaivii was revealed in May 2025, heightening fan anticipation.

Principal photography took place between August 2024 and February 2025 across Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. The film boasts music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by M. Sukumar, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Projects

Following Thalaivan Thalaivii, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Train, a Tamil thriller directed by Mysskin and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under V. Creations. The film stars Shruti Haasan alongside Sethupathi, with music by Mysskin and cinematography by Fowzia Fathima.

The actor was last seen in the romantic crime comedy Ace, directed by Arumuga Kumar, featuring Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, B. S. Avinash, and Babloo Prithiveeraj. Notably, Arumuga Kumar’s 7Cs Entertainment had announced the film in May 2023 under the tentative title Vijay Sethupathi 51, which later evolved into Thalaivan Thalaivii.