Vijay Sethupathi Faces Casting Couch Allegations By Ramya Mohan; Post Deleted Later

Celebrated for his powerful performances in films like Super Deluxe, 96, Vikram Vedha, and most recently Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi is widely regarded as one of Tamil cinema’s most respected and versatile actors. The star, also known for his role in Jawan, has now found himself at the centre of controversy following unsettling claims made on social media.

Vijay Sethupathi Faces Casting Couch Allegations

A user named Ramya Mohan took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to make serious accusations against Vijay Sethupathi. She alleged that the actor is involved in perpetuating a toxic culture within the film industry, citing drugs, manipulation, casting couch practices, and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

In her post, she wrote: "Kollywood’s drug & casting couch culture isn’t a joke. A girl I know now a known face in media was dragged into a world she never signed up for. She’s now in rehab center. Dr, manipulation, and transactional exploitation disguised as industry norm. @VijaySethuOffl has offered Rs. 2L for “caravan favors”, Rs. 50k for “drives” and acts like saint on social media. She was used by him for years. This isn’t one story. It’s many and the media worships these men like they are saints. The drug-sx nexus is real. Not a joke."

What Ramya Mohan Shared In Her Post

In a follow-up post, Ramya expressed frustration over the lack of empathy from the public, saying: "It’s insane how some insensitive morons are more focused on questioning the source or blaming the victim than actually acknowledging the truth. This truth hit the family like a storm when they went through her diary and phone chats. This wasn’t just some story. This was her life, her pain…"

However, Ramya has since deleted her post, citing privacy concerns for her friend, who she claims faced casting couch incidents involving Vijay Sethupathi.

I shared that tweet out of frustration and to vent. Didn’t expect it to get this much attention. Getting too many enquiries about it now. Out of concern for her privacy and wellbeing I’ve decided to take it down. Hope that’s respected. — Ramya Mohan (@_Ramya_mohan_) July 28, 2025

No Response Yet from Vijay Sethupathi

As of now, Vijay Sethupathi has not released a public statement addressing these allegations. It is important to note that these claims remain unsubstantiated, as there is no evidence of a formal complaint, court case, or confirmation regarding the identity of the alleged victim.

Past Comments on Casting Couch Resurface

Interestingly, amid this controversy, a 2017 interview of Vijay Sethupathi has resurfaced, where he condemned casting couch incidents. In that interview, he had described them as “disgusting” and the result of a “corrupt mindset.”