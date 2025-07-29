Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaVijay Sethupathi Faces Casting Couch Allegations By Ramya Mohan; Post Deleted Later

Vijay Sethupathi Faces Casting Couch Allegations By Ramya Mohan; Post Deleted Later

Actor Vijay Sethupathi faces casting couch allegations from a user, Ramya Mohan, on X, accusing him of exploiting vulnerable individuals with drugs and manipulation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 11:47 AM (IST)

Celebrated for his powerful performances in films like Super Deluxe, 96, Vikram Vedha, and most recently Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi is widely regarded as one of Tamil cinema’s most respected and versatile actors. The star, also known for his role in Jawan, has now found himself at the centre of controversy following unsettling claims made on social media.

Vijay Sethupathi Faces Casting Couch Allegations

A user named Ramya Mohan took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to make serious accusations against Vijay Sethupathi. She alleged that the actor is involved in perpetuating a toxic culture within the film industry, citing drugs, manipulation, casting couch practices, and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

In her post, she wrote: "Kollywood’s drug & casting couch culture isn’t a joke. A girl I know now a known face in media was dragged into a world she never signed up for. She’s now in rehab center. Dr, manipulation, and transactional exploitation disguised as industry norm. @VijaySethuOffl has offered Rs. 2L for “caravan favors”, Rs. 50k for “drives” and acts like saint on social media. She was used by him for years. This isn’t one story. It’s many and the media worships these men like they are saints. The drug-sx nexus is real. Not a joke."

What Ramya Mohan Shared In Her Post

In a follow-up post, Ramya expressed frustration over the lack of empathy from the public, saying: "It’s insane how some insensitive morons are more focused on questioning the source or blaming the victim than actually acknowledging the truth. This truth hit the family like a storm when they went through her diary and phone chats. This wasn’t just some story. This was her life, her pain…"

However, Ramya has since deleted her post, citing privacy concerns for her friend, who she claims faced casting couch incidents involving Vijay Sethupathi.

 

No Response Yet from Vijay Sethupathi

As of now, Vijay Sethupathi has not released a public statement addressing these allegations. It is important to note that these claims remain unsubstantiated, as there is no evidence of a formal complaint, court case, or confirmation regarding the identity of the alleged victim.

Past Comments on Casting Couch Resurface

Interestingly, amid this controversy, a 2017 interview of Vijay Sethupathi has resurfaced, where he condemned casting couch incidents. In that interview, he had described them as “disgusting” and the result of a “corrupt mindset.”

 

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Casting Couch Vijay SEthupathi Ramya Mohan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Triggers Waterlogging And Traffic Snarls
Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Triggers Waterlogging And Traffic Snarls
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
World
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
Entertainment
RJ Mahvash Reacts To Allegation Of 'Stealing' Yuzvendra Chahal From Dhanashree: ‘Bas Views Chahiye’
RJ Mahvash Reacts To Allegation Of 'Stealing' Yuzvendra Chahal From Dhanashree: ‘Bas Views Chahiye’
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Slams RJD, Demands Action Against MLA Bhai Virendra Over Misconduct Row
Cloudburst Triggers Deadly Landslide In Himachal's Mandi, 3 Dead, One Missing In Debris
Waterlogging Brings Delhi’s ITO To A Standstill Amid Heavy Rains And Massive Traffic Jams
Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget