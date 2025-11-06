Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaVijay’s Farewell Film Jana Nayagan Locks January 9 Release With New Poster

Vijay’s Farewell Film Jana Nayagan Locks January 9 Release With New Poster

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan have confirmed its worldwide release on January 9, 2026, silencing rumours of a delay ahead of the actor’s grand cinematic farewell.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 10:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai: The makers of director H Vinoth's eagerly awaited action entertainer ‘Jana Nayagan’, which will mark actor Vijay’s grand cinematic farewell, on Thursday released a brand-new poster that confirmed that the film would hit screens on January 9 next year.

The move by the makers to release the new poster, reaffirming the release date, seems to have been aimed at shutting down rumours doing the rounds that the film's release could be postponed.

Directed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, the film, a magnum opus, has triggered huge expectations as it’s the final act of one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars.

In October this year, rumours began doing the rounds that the makers of the film had decided to pause the promotional activities of the film in the wake of the Karur tragedy. Soon, there were rumours that claimed that the film's release was likely to be postponed.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

Now, in a bid to shut down all such rumours, the makers have released a brand new poster of the film which reaffirms the date of the film's release as January 9 next year.

The film is being looked upon as a tribute to Vijay’s extraordinary journey, both on-screen and beyond.

Releasing just ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal (January 14, 2026), Jana Nayagan is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The harvest festivals are synonymous with family outings, celebrations, and—most importantly—blockbusters. And the makers have deemed the timing perfect for the release of a film that will mark Thalapathy Vijay’s grand farewell to cinema.

Pongal releases have repeatedly shattered records, with Vijay himself delivering multiple industry hits during this season. With the unwavering fan frenzy, a festive five-day weekend, and a massive global distribution via Phars Film, Jana Nayagan is perfectly positioned to unleash box-office dominance.

The first-look poster set the Internet on fire, portraying Vijay standing tall, taking a selfie with an electrified crowd—a symbol of his deep-rooted bond with his fans. The title ‘Jana Nayagan’, meaning The People’s Leader, perfectly captures his larger-than-life aura, honouring his cinematic legacy with his real-life influence.

Sources close to the unit say that KVN Productions and Phars Film have crafted a worldwide release strategy that will ensure Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic outing reaches every corner of the globe.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 10:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Cities
2 Dead, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Train Near Sandhurst Road Railway Station In Mumbai
2 Dead, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Train Near Sandhurst Road Railway Station In Mumba
Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
Cities
Delhi Assembly Summons Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Over ‘Phansi Ghar’ Controversy
Delhi Assembly Summons Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Over ‘Phansi Ghar’ Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget