Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGRAP Stage III Curbs Lifted In Delhi-NCR; Stricter Enforcement Of Stage 1 & 2 Measures

GRAP Stage III Curbs Lifted In Delhi-NCR; Stricter Enforcement Of Stage 1 & 2 Measures

However, Stage 1 & 2 measures are intensified to prevent deterioration. While the AQI remains 'very poor', forecasts suggest limited improvement.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 07:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday withdrew restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, citing a modest improvement in pollution levels. However, authorities have intensified measures under Stage 1 and Stage 2 to prevent air quality from deteriorating again.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital has gradually improved in recent days, settling at 327 on Wednesday, still in the ‘very poor’ category. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) suggest that the situation is unlikely to improve significantly in the coming days, prompting officials to remain cautious.

Winter conditions continue to pose challenges

With the slight improvement, the GRAP Sub-Committee revoked its November 11 order enforcing Stage 3, a level applied when pollution touches the ‘severe’ category. The decision is effective immediately.

Despite the relaxation, construction and demolition sites already facing shutdowns for violations will remain closed until they receive explicit clearance from the Commission.

Meanwhile, all agencies across the National Capital Region have been instructed to strictly implement Stage 1 and Stage 2 measures under the updated guidelines issued on 21 November. Authorities have also been directed to step up monitoring and ensure compliance to prevent AQI levels from sliding back into ‘severe’ or ‘severe+’ zones, a common risk during winter due to stagnant weather patterns.

Officials noted that while the capital has seen some respite, the season ahead remains difficult. Pollution levels can rise quickly as temperatures dip and wind speeds fall, trapping particulate matter closer to the ground.

The Sub-Committee said it will continue to closely monitor real-time air quality data and adjust its decisions based on updated forecasts from the IMD and IITM, keeping the option open for reinstating tighter curbs if required.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 07:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Pollution Delhi AQI Delhi Air Pollution News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks
‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks
India
Centre Clears Rs 7,280-Crore Scheme For EV, Defence Supply Chain; Cut China Dependence
Centre Clears Rs 7,280-Crore Scheme For EV, Defence Supply Chain; Cut China Dependence
India
Karnataka To Undergo Leadership Change? Kharge Says Top Congress Brass To Hold Discussion
Karnataka To Undergo Leadership Change? Kharge Says Top Congress Brass To Hold Discussion
Sports
India To Host 2023 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad
India To Host 2023 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget