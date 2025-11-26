GRAP Stage III Curbs Lifted In Delhi-NCR; Stricter Enforcement Of Stage 1 & 2 Measures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday withdrew restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, citing a modest improvement in pollution levels. However, authorities have intensified measures under Stage 1 and Stage 2 to prevent air quality from deteriorating again.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital has gradually improved in recent days, settling at 327 on Wednesday, still in the ‘very poor’ category. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) suggest that the situation is unlikely to improve significantly in the coming days, prompting officials to remain cautious.

Winter conditions continue to pose challenges

With the slight improvement, the GRAP Sub-Committee revoked its November 11 order enforcing Stage 3, a level applied when pollution touches the ‘severe’ category. The decision is effective immediately.

Despite the relaxation, construction and demolition sites already facing shutdowns for violations will remain closed until they receive explicit clearance from the Commission.

Meanwhile, all agencies across the National Capital Region have been instructed to strictly implement Stage 1 and Stage 2 measures under the updated guidelines issued on 21 November. Authorities have also been directed to step up monitoring and ensure compliance to prevent AQI levels from sliding back into ‘severe’ or ‘severe+’ zones, a common risk during winter due to stagnant weather patterns.

Officials noted that while the capital has seen some respite, the season ahead remains difficult. Pollution levels can rise quickly as temperatures dip and wind speeds fall, trapping particulate matter closer to the ground.

The Sub-Committee said it will continue to closely monitor real-time air quality data and adjust its decisions based on updated forecasts from the IMD and IITM, keeping the option open for reinstating tighter curbs if required.