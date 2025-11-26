Cyclone Senyar: IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alerts For Tamil Nadu, Andhra & Andaman

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone ‘Senyar’ strengthens over the Bay of Bengal. The deep depression over the Strait of Malacca adjoining Northeast Indonesia intensified into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday morning and began moving across coastal areas. The IMD has issued multiple weather alerts for southern and coastal states, warning of thunderstorms, strong winds and prolonged rainfall. The system is expected to maintain cyclonic intensity and change direction in the coming hours.

*(A) Cyclonic Storm "Senyar" [Pronunciation: 'Sen-yar'] over coastal areas of northeast Indonesia*



The cyclonic storm *Senyar" [Pronunciation: 'Sen-yar'] over coastal areas of Northeast Indonesia moved nearly south-southeastwards with a speed of 10 kmph in past 6 hours and lay… pic.twitter.com/ssb0RgFqK8 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2025

Cyclone Senyar’s New Path Forecast

The system initially moved westwards at 10 kmph and later west-southwestwards at 13 kmph. It crossed the Indonesian coast with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph on Wednesday morning.

As of 0830 hours on Wednesday, Senyar was centred “over coastal areas of northeast Indonesia near latitude 4.9°N and longitude 97.8°E, about 80 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 280 km west of George Town (Malaysia), 580 km southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 730 km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands).”

IMD now states the cyclone is very likely to move south-southeastwards till midnight today and then move nearly eastwards, maintaining the intensity of a cyclonic storm till forenoon of November 27

Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours, and continue to move towards North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts over the next 48 hours across the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Heavy Rain Alert For Southern States

The IMD has issued rainfall warnings for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala between November 25 and December 1. In Odisha, rain is unlikely over the next week.

IMD Forecasts

Heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu between November 25 and 30.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema from November 29 to December 1.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands from November 26 to 29.

“Very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during 28th-30th, Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 26th & 27th, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 30 November.”

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 60 kmph remain likely across coastal and island regions.