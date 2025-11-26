Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Offices, Schools To Go Back To Physical Mode As Curbs Under GRAP 3 Lift

The 50% work-from-home rule is revoked. While the AQI remains "very poor," Stage 1 and 2 measures continue, and vigilance is maintained to prevent pollution spikes.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 09:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), allowing schools and government offices in the national capital to return fully to the physical mode.

The decision comes shortly after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed the pollution situation and concluded that air quality had shown signs of improvement. However, authorities cautioned that the battle against winter pollution is far from over.

Government Withdraws 50% WFH Rule

“I want to inform all Delhi residents that, as per the CAQM order, GRAP-3 restrictions have now been lifted in Delhi and GRAP-2 is currently in force in the capital,” Sirsa said in a video statement.

He confirmed that the 50% work-from-home arrangement for government offices has been discontinued. Schools up to Class 5, which were following hybrid mode under GRAP-3, will also shift back to in-person classes.

The move offers some relief to daily commuters and parents, even as the CAQM stressed that the easing of restrictions should not lead to complacency.

Air Quality Qtill ‘Very Poor’

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 327 on Wednesday evening, which remains in the ‘very poor’ category. Forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) suggest that the AQI is unlikely to see major improvement in the coming days.

Officials said Stage 1 and Stage 2 measures, notified under the revised guidelines on 21 November, will remain in force across the National Capital Region (NCR) and be strictly enforced.

Curbs Under Stage 3 No Longer Applicable

Stage 3 restrictions typically apply when air quality worsens to the ‘severe’ category and include:
• Ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities
• Suspension of stone crushing and mining operations
• Restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in select NCR districts
• Ban on older diesel goods vehicles
• Hybrid schooling and reduced staffing in offices

Construction and demolition sites previously shut for violations will not be allowed to reopen unless specifically cleared by the Commission, the order emphasised.

Vigilance To Continue

Agencies have been instructed to closely monitor compliance and intensify enforcement under Stage 1 and 2 to ensure pollution levels do not spike again. Authorities will continue daily reviews of air quality, adjusting curbs as required.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 09:04 PM (IST)
Delhi Air Pollution Delhi AQI GRAP 3
