India Examining Request For Sheikh Hasina's Extradition As Bangladesh Ex-PM Gets Death Sentence

India on Wednesday confirmed that it has received a formal request from Bangladesh seeking the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since the unrest in Dhaka earlier this year. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the matter is currently under examination through established legal channels.

“Yes, we have received the request, and this request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday, responding to queries during his weekly media briefing.

He added that India remains committed to safeguarding the interest of the Bangladeshi people. “We remain committed to the best interest of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country, and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders,” he said.