HomeNewsIndia'Ground Reality Doesn't Change...': MEA Reacts To 'Harassment' Of Arunachal Woman By Chinese Airport Officials

China never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India," Mao said, using China’s name for the Indian province.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 09:07 PM (IST)
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday reaffirmed that “the ground reality does not change at all” following an incident in Shanghai where a UK-based Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly harassed by Chinese immigration officials.

The incident, which occurred during a layover at Shanghai airport, involved Prema Wangjom Thongdok, who was travelling from London to Japan on November 21. Chinese immigration personnel allegedly declared her passport “invalid” because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

MEA Reaffirms Arunachal Pradesh as Integral Part of India

Responding at the weekly MEA briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said:
"China should very well know that its action do not help the relations between the two countries. We have already said that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. The ground reality does not change at all by their actions, and China should know that."

Jaiswal added that the detention issue has been taken up strongly with the Chinese side, which has yet to provide an explanation. He also noted that Chinese actions violate several international air travel conventions, as well as their own regulations allowing 24-hour visa-free transit for nationals of all countries.

China Denies Harassment Allegations

China, however, has denied any wrongdoing. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that the woman was not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment, or harassment.

"We learnt that China’s border inspection authorities have gone through the whole process according to the laws and regulations and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned. Zangnan is China’s territory. China never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India," Mao said, using China’s name for the Indian province.

In recent years, China has renamed dozens of towns and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territorial claims.

Local Leaders Condemn Incident

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed “deep shock” over the incident, describing the “racial mockery” the woman faced as “appalling.”

The MEA reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh remains an integral and inalienable part of India, stating:
"No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality."

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
