Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed India’s successful bid to host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030, describing it as a proud milestone that cements the country’s rising stature in global sport. Ahmedabad was formally confirmed as the host city on Wednesday by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), marking India’s return as a host after more than a decade.

In a post on X, Modi celebrated the achievement and thanked the nation’s sporting ecosystem for its contribution. “Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map,” he said.

“With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to celebrate these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!” the Prime Minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed pride, calling the win a testament to Modi’s long-term investment in sporting infrastructure. “This is a testament to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision for turning our Bharat into a global sports hotspot,” he posted, crediting “over a decade” of reforms and infrastructure development for empowering Indian athletes.

What to expect at Ahmedabad 2030

Commonwealth Sport confirmed that between 15 and 17 sports will feature at the Games. The Ahmedabad 2030 team will work closely with international sporting bodies to finalise a programme that combines global appeal with strong local cultural resonance.

The core list of sports already confirmed includes:

• Athletics and Para Athletics

• Swimming and Para Swimming

• Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis

• Bowls and Para Bowls

• Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting

• Artistic Gymnastics

• Netball

• Boxing

Additional sporting disciplines currently under review include Archery, Badminton, T20 Cricket, Hockey, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Wrestling, Triathlon and more. Hosts are permitted to propose up to two new or traditional sports, offering India a unique chance to showcase local favourites.

A final sports line-up will be announced next year.

Athletes share excitement for India’s moment

Commonwealth Games champions and rising stars welcomed the announcement with open joy.

Duncan Scott, a decorated swimmer from Team Scotland, said hosting the Games is a “special” experience. “I’m excited for Indian athletes who’ll get to do that in 2030… we’ve got an opportunity to expand our horizons and experience the ambition and colour of Ahmedabad and India,” he said.

Indian world champion boxer Jaismine Lamboria said the opportunity to compete on home soil would be a powerful motivator. “It truly is a proud moment to see India become the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games… a very warm and vibrant welcome awaits athletes and fans,” she said.

India previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010. The Ahmedabad Games in 2030 will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the quadrennial event, a landmark celebration now set to unfold on Indian soil.