TN CM MK Stalin, Top Actors Targeted In Bomb Threat Email; Police Launch Probe

A bomb threat email sent on Sunday night to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) created alarm after it claimed that explosive devices were planted at the residences of Chief Minister MK Stalin and actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, and Khushbu. The alert prompted immediate security checks across all four locations.

Swift Police Action After Threat Email

The threat mail, received at the DGP’s office, triggered rapid deployment of police teams and bomb squads to each residence. Thorough searches were carried out to ensure the safety of the high-profile individuals.

Ajith Kumar’s House Had Received a Threat Last Week

This latest threat comes just days after actor Ajith Kumar’s Injambakkam residence in Chennai was targeted with a similar bomb alert from an unknown sender. Police officers conducted an extensive inspection of the home and surrounding areas. No explosives were found, and officials did not reveal information about the sender.

A bomb disposal squad was deployed along East Coast Road (ECR), and after several hours of searching, authorities confirmed it was a hoax.

Part of a Series of Recent Hoax Threats

The incident follows another recent case involving actor Arun Vijay, whose residence in Ekkattuthangal was also named in a bomb threat email sent to the DGP’s office. Police teams and bomb experts searched the location and confirmed that no explosives were present.

Ilaiyaraaja’s Studio Was Also Targeted Earlier

In October, legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja’s T Nagar studio similarly received a hoax bomb alert, adding to the growing list of high-profile personalities affected by such false threats.