Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaTN CM MK Stalin, Top Actors Targeted In Bomb Threat Email; Police Launch Probe

TN CM MK Stalin, Top Actors Targeted In Bomb Threat Email; Police Launch Probe

A bomb threat email targeting Tamil Nadu's CM Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, and Khushbu prompted immediate police searches at their residences.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A bomb threat email sent on Sunday night to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) created alarm after it claimed that explosive devices were planted at the residences of Chief Minister MK Stalin and actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, and Khushbu. The alert prompted immediate security checks across all four locations.

Swift Police Action After Threat Email

The threat mail, received at the DGP’s office, triggered rapid deployment of police teams and bomb squads to each residence. Thorough searches were carried out to ensure the safety of the high-profile individuals.

Ajith Kumar’s House Had Received a Threat Last Week

This latest threat comes just days after actor Ajith Kumar’s Injambakkam residence in Chennai was targeted with a similar bomb alert from an unknown sender. Police officers conducted an extensive inspection of the home and surrounding areas. No explosives were found, and officials did not reveal information about the sender.

A bomb disposal squad was deployed along East Coast Road (ECR), and after several hours of searching, authorities confirmed it was a hoax.

Part of a Series of Recent Hoax Threats

The incident follows another recent case involving actor Arun Vijay, whose residence in Ekkattuthangal was also named in a bomb threat email sent to the DGP’s office. Police teams and bomb experts searched the location and confirmed that no explosives were present.

Ilaiyaraaja’s Studio Was Also Targeted Earlier

In October, legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja’s T Nagar studio similarly received a hoax bomb alert, adding to the growing list of high-profile personalities affected by such false threats.

 

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajith Kumar CM Stalin Khushbu Aravind Swamy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision In Saudi Arabia
42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision In Saudi Arabia
World
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
India
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
Election 2025
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: UP ATS detained 13 Suspects from Lucknow, Claims connection with Dr Shaheen
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Launches Sharp Attack On Tejashwi, Accuses Him Of Allowing “Traitors” Into RJD Family
Breaking: Customs Seize Gold Worth Over ₹1.5 Crore Hidden Inside Iron Press At Hyderabad Airport
Breaking: Violent Protests Erupt In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict As Mob Attacks And Arson Spread | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: BJP targets Lalu family as Rohini Acharya’s allegations deepen political turmoil in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget