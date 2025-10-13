Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Swollen Feet, Exhausted Body: Rishab Shetty Shares BTS Of Kantara Chapter 1 Climax

Swollen Feet, Exhausted Body: Rishab Shetty Shares BTS Of Kantara Chapter 1 Climax

Rishab Shetty braved a swollen leg and exhaustion to shoot the climactic scenes of Kantara Chapter 1. Sharing BTS photos, he thanked fans for their love and praised the divine blessings behind the film’s success.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 06:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty recently gave fans a peek behind the curtain of Kantara Chapter 1, sharing photos from the film’s climactic shoot. Despite a swollen leg and sheer exhaustion, Rishab pushed through to complete the physically grueling sequences, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response from audiences.

Rishab Shetty posts pics of swollen legs

Posting on Instagram, he revealed images of his soot-covered feet, one notably bruised and swollen. Alongside the pictures, he wrote in Kannada and English, “This was during the climax shoot, a swollen leg, an exhausted body..but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

Netizens react

Fans flooded the post with admiration. One wrote, “The climax no one was ready for.” Another shared, “Watched the movie twice. Hats off for your hard work and passion,” while several others hailed him as deserving of an Oscar, applauding his dedication with clapping emojis.

About the Kantara franchise

The Kantara films are Rishab Shetty’s passion projects, with him taking on the roles of writer, director, and lead actor. Produced by Hombale Films, the first Kantara (2022) was a surprise box office sensation, earning ₹407.82 crore worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Its prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, released on 2 October 2025, has already amassed ₹655 crore globally, making it the second-highest-grossing film of the year after Chhaava. The film stars Rishab alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 06:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kantara Rishab Shetty
Read more
